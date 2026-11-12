The USC Trojans visit the California Golden Bears on Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET, another chance to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. USC trades at $0.77 per share to win on Kalshi, while California trades at $0.225 per share. The $0.77 price per share equates to a 77% probability for USC to win. Trade on college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

USC trades at $0.77 per share to win on the road, and California trades at $0.24 per share. USC winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.675 per share. Trade on USC vs. Cal here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college basketball prediction markets available for college basketball trading, including points scored, team scoring, and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

USC vs. Cal prices (via Kalshi)

USC vs. Cal winner USC $0.77 per share, Cal $0.24 per share USC vs. Cal points 159.5 total points to be scored (More $0.54, Less $0.46) USC vs. Cal margin USC to win by more than 7.5 (YES $0.53, NO $0.47)

USC vs. California prediction

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that USC is 2-0, and it is coming off a 95-63 win against Milwaukee after a 93-86 win against Wichita State. Guard Alijah Arenas leads the Trojans with 25.5 points per game, forward Adonis Ratliff averages 9.5 rebounds and guard Rodney Rice averages 9.0 assists. USC has scored 188 points in those two games, an average of 94.0. Center Onyeka Joe Agu (groin), forward Christian Collins (undisclosed) and center Eric Reibe (foot) are on the Trojans' injury report.

California is 2-1 and 2-0 at home, and it is coming off an 84-70 win against Radford after a 115-86 win against Adams State and an 86-68 loss at Houston. Guard Michael Cooper leads the Golden Bears with 19.7 points per game, forward Jake Wilkins averages 5.7 rebounds and guard Jordan Ross averages 7.0 assists. Trade on USC vs. Cal here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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