The USC Trojans are coming off a massive win over Ohio State two weeks ago and are trying to make another statement when they visit the reigning national champion Indiana Hoosiers in a college football Week 11 Big Ten showdown. The Trojans are 7-2 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play and are very much alive for the College Football Playoff. They're No. 20 in the latest CFP rankings. The Hoosiers are 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the Big Ten and are No. 9 in the latest CFP rankings. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. Fans who want to make college football predictions on USC vs. Indiana can grab the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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USC vs. Indiana prediction markets at Kalshi

USC to win: $0.24

Indiana to win: $0.76

Indiana to win by more than 7.5 points: Yes $0.54, No $0.47

More than 49.5 points: Yes $0.57, No $0.44

USC to win: $0.24

The Trojans didn't see the best version of the Buckeyes, but they still beat the second-ranked team in the nation pretty easily. Quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 222 yards and a touchdown, and Trent Mosley had 101 receiving yards and caught that TD pass in the 30-18 victory. Both teams have had an extra week to prepare after last playing on Halloween, and Indiana has been pushed to overtime in its past two games against Michigan and Minnesota. The Trojans are fourth in the Big Ten in total offense, averaging 423.8 yards per game and scoring 32.4 points per contest, tied with IU for fourth-most. USC is winning in 22% of simulations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

A Southern Cal win is trading on Kalshi at $0.24 per share, which equates to a 24% probability of a Trojans victory in the USC vs. Indiana odds. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college football and get a $55 bonus:

Indiana to win: $0.76

The Hoosiers are USC's equal on offense but are more balanced, as they have the third-best rushing offense in the conference. The IU defense also remains one of the nation's best, ranking fourth in FBS in both points (12.4) and rushing yards allowed (75.6) per game. The Trojans allow 24.2 points per contest, fourth-most in the conference. Grant Wilson took over for the injured Josh Hoover last week to finish off the 23-16 victory against Minnesota. It's not clear who will start Saturday, but running backs Turbo Richard and Lee Beebe have combined for 1,460 rushing yards and 10 TDs, so they'll see a lot of work. The SportsLine model has the Hoosiers winning in 78% of its simulations.

On Kalshi, you can trade on Indiana to win at $0.76 per share.

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Indiana to win by more than 7.5 points: Yes $0.54, No $0.47

A 20-17 victory against Nebraska is the only game the Hoosiers won this year by fewer than six points, and the Hoosiers had a week to recharge after consecutive scares against inferior opponents. They won't overlook the Trojans, and they are 12-1 at home since the start of last season. USC is 14-14 in road games since coach Lincoln Riley took over in 2021. The Hoosiers outgained the Golden Gophers by more than 200 yards in their victory two weeks ago, but turnovers put the defense in bad spots. Indiana is +3 in turnover margin, with nine takeaways, while USC is minus-2. The SportsLine model has the hosts winning by more than 7.5 points in 63% of its simulations.

IU to win by more than 7.5 is priced at $0.54 per share on Kalshi while USC to lose by fewer than 7.5 or win is $0.47 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

More than 49.5 points: Yes $0.57, No $0.44

The SportsLine model has the teams combining for more than 49.5 points in nearly 60% of its simulations, with the model's projected score adding up to 52. The Hoosiers defense has been as sturdy as they come, but the USC side hasn't been as strong and these teams combine to score almost 65 points per game. The Trojans have won all four meetings between the teams, with the most recent matchup way back in 1982, a 28-7 USC victory. Southern Cal has scored at least 30 points in six games this season, while IU hasn't hit that number since averaging 44 points over its first five games.

This trade is available at Kalshi for $0.57 per share. The teams scoring less than 49.5 combined points is $0.44 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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