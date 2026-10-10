The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. The Week 6 Saturday college football schedule will include a Big Ten matchup between USC (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) and Penn State (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Penn State is trading at $0.53 per share to beat USC. The $0.53 price per share equates to a 51% probability for Penn State to win. More than 55.5 combined points is trading at $0.48 per share on Kalshi. USC bounced back from its first loss of the season, a 41-27 defeat by Oregon, with a 25-21 win against Washington in Week 5. Meanwhile, Penn State faces a two-game losing streak, having been upset by Wisconsin, 24-20, in Week 3 and Northwestern, 34-13, in Week 4. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

USC vs. Penn State picks, predictions

Penn State to win ($0.53)

Under 55.5 total points ($0.53)

Pick #1: USC to win

Kalshi probability: 51%

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava leads the Big Ten with 1,744 passing yards and 15 touchdowns through his first six games. Maiava threw for multiple touchdowns in his first five games before being limited to one in last week's win against Washington.

Penn State quarterback is coming off two of his worst performances of the season. Becht threw for multiple touchdowns and hadn't thrown an interception in his first three games before a season-low 114 yards and one interception in Week 4 and 243 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Week 5.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that USC is trading at $0.49 per share to win on the road, while Penn State is trading at $0.53 per share to win at home, at Kalshi.

Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pick #2: Under 55.5 total points

Kalshi probability: 52%

USC enters Week 6 ranked sixth among Big Ten teams in scoring offense with an average of 37.3 points per game and 14th in scoring defense with 25.5 points allowed per game. Penn State ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 32.0 points per game and sixth in scoring defense with 16.0 points per game.

The Nittany Lions have, however, seen an increase in points allowed in every game, which includes zero in Week 1; nine in Week 2; 13 in Week 3; 24 in Week 4; and 34 in Week 5. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts USC and Penn State will score a combined total of 47 points, with its model's simulation average under probability of 69.3%, much higher than the consensus odds implied probability of 51.5%.

USC and Penn State combining to score 56 or more points is trading at $0.48 per share, while both teams scoring 55 or fewer combined points is trading at $0.53 per share. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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