The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a first deposit of at least $10. No. 9 UCLA (10-1) hosts No. 15 USC (8-3) at the Rose Bowl on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET during Rivalry Week. UCLA can secure a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game with a victory in its regular-season finale. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Polymarket's prices for a USC victory and a UCLA victory are $0.64 and $0.36 per share, respectively. Those prices imply win probabilities of 64% and 36%. In the market for USC to win by eight or more points, the Yes contract costs $0.38, implying a 38% probability. The $0.62 No contract implies a 62% probability of UCLA winning or losing by seven points or fewer. More than 45.5 combined points is priced at $0.51 Yes and $0.49 No, implying probabilities of 51% and 49%. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

UCLA-USC game preview

UCLA's postseason prospects took a turn last weekend. Bob Chesney's team is 6-0 at the Rose Bowl this season, but it'll have to navigate some uncertainty at quarterback. Ty Dieffenbach threw for 188 yards before suffering an injury on the opening play of overtime in the 18-16 loss at Michigan. Madden Iamaleava took over at quarterback, and UCLA's 10-game winning streak ended in triple overtime. Chesney said Monday that Dieffenbach could play against USC.

USC had its own problems against Maryland last weekend, trailing 14-13 at halftime before scoring three touchdowns in a little more than five minutes during the second half. Lincoln Riley's team collected three interceptions in the 35-21 victory. Wide receiver Trent Mosley caught eight passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns, giving him eight touchdown receptions in eight games this season. USC is 5-3 in Big Ten play. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

UCLA-USC picks, college football predictions on Polymarket

UCLA to win or lose by seven points or fewer: $0.62

$0.62 More than 45.5 combined points: $0.51

UCLA to win or lose by seven points or fewer ($0.62)

UCLA has held eight consecutive opponents below 300 yards of total offense, including Michigan, which managed 247 yards in a game that went to triple overtime. Defensive end Aiden Gobaira had 2.5 tackles for loss in that game, bringing his total to 6.5 over his last four appearances. UCLA also held Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood to 11 completions on 24 attempts. It was the seventh time this season an opposing quarterback completed fewer than half his passes.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava has thrown for 3,073 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, but the offense has had some trouble away from home. USC scored seven points at Wisconsin and 13 at Indiana in its last two road games. UCLA's defense has held opponents to seven points or fewer in 14 of 22 halves this season. SportsLine estimates a 24-22 USC victory. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

More than 45.5 Points ($0.51)

UCLA running back Wayne Knight has been a source of points throughout Chesney's first season. He scored six rushing touchdowns in his first two games at UCLA and rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota on Nov. 7. Wide receiver Aidan Mizell caught a pair of 75-yard touchdown passes on consecutive UCLA offensive plays in the fourth quarter of that 34-20 victory. USC allows 231.5 passing yards per game.

USC averages 30.9 points per game, and running back Waymond Jordan rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns against Maryland. King Miller added 60 yards on the ground in the win. USC has rushed for 16 touchdowns this season, giving Riley another way to score alongside his passing attack. Its conference victories over Rutgers and Penn State featured 77 and 54 combined points, respectively. SportsLine's simulations produce at least 46 points 53.7% of the time. Sign up now to make college football trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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