No. 18 USC and Washington are both hoping to bounce back from disappointing losses when they meet in a Big Ten battle on Saturday night. USC vs. Washington kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Trojans fell to Oregon in primetime last week, while Washington lost to Minnesota at home. Polymarket lists a USC win at $0.76 per share, and a Washington win at $0.24. The $0.76 price per share equates to a 76% probability for USC to win. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus:

Before these teams square off, we'll look at different trading markets that are available at two of the best prediction market apps: Kalshi and Polymarket. Both Kalshi and Polymarket are offering prediction market bonuses for new users, and these offers can be earned on Saturday if you're in prediction market legal states. Get started with a $55 bonus at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Check out the Kalshi promo code and Polymarket promo code review pages and for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. Get a $25 sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

USC vs. Washington preview

USC and Washington are both dealing with added pressure this week following losses last week. The Trojans had their undefeated start come to an end in a 41-27 home loss to then-No. 20 Oregon, marking their fifth straight loss in the series. Washington is coming off a 27-24 loss to Minnesota after winning its first three games of the season.

Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley is trying to avoid losing at home in consecutive weeks for the first time as a head coach. Meanwhile, Washington is trying to avoid its first 0-2 start in conference play since 2008. Kalshi has USC priced at $0.76 per share to win, while Washington is $0.24. Get a $55 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

USC vs. Washington picks, prediction

Fewer than 58.5 points scored: $0.49 (Polymarket)

Washington is coming off an abysmal offensive performance last week, as quarterback Demond Williams Jr. threw two interceptions and the Huskies were outrushed 125-40. They also allowed seven sacks in the 27-24 loss. Washington has a 34% third-down conversion rate, which is the worst in the Big Ten.

USC has suffocated unranked teams at home in recent seasons, allowing just 17.6 points per game in its last 13 home games in that situation. The Trojans are coming off their worst offensive showing of the season, scoring a season-low 27 points. SportsLine's proven computer model has these teams combining for 52 points on Saturday night. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus:

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