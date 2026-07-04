Use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for $15 bonus by targeting 2026 World Cup, France-Paraguay on Fourth of July

The 2026 World Cup continues on Saturday night, and the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 in trades. France faces Paraguay at 5 p.m. ET following Morocco's 3-0 win over Canada. One of SportsLine's experts is taking more than 2.5 goals in France vs. Paraguay as one of our Kalshi best trades on Saturday. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15 and receive your $15 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $15 bonus here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Saturday

France vs. Paraguay: More than 2.5 goals scored ($0.60 per share)

Red Sox vs. Angels: Sonny Gray 18+ outs recorded ($0.60 per share)

France vs. Paraguay: More than 2.5 goals scored ($0.60 per share)

"France has been spectacular offensively in this tournament, so backing Over 2.5 goals is a no-brainer for me," SportsLine expert Brandt Sutton said. "France has scored at least three goals in all four of their contests in this competition, and I don't see why Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Co. can't do so again against a Paraguay side that gave up four goals to the USA." Trade France vs. Paraguay here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

Red Sox vs. Angels: Sonny Gray 18+ outs recorded ($0.60 per share)

"The way Sonny Gray is pitching right now, I can't resist," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Boston's current ace is 9-1 with a 2.69 ERA and has thrown at least six innings in 8 of his last 9 outings. On Saturday night, he's pitching in perfect weather conditions and faces a less than imposing Angels lineup." Trade Angels vs. Red Sox here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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