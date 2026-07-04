Use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for $15 bonus on Colombia vs. Ghana, World Cup 2026 on Friday

The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 in trades. Friday's World Cup schedule concludes with Colombia vs. Ghana at 9:30 p.m. ET. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15 and receive your $15 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $15 bonus here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Friday

Colombia vs. Ghana: Ghana 3+ corners: NO ($0.42 per share)

Colombia vs. Ghana: Ghana 3+ corners NO ($0.42 per share)

"Colombia are likely to dominate possession in this game, but they'll need to be patient as they try to break down Ghana's low block. Fortunately, they have plenty of creative players in their ranks, including veteran playmaker James Rodríguez," Green said. "The Colombians also boast one of the world's best wingers, and Luis Díaz has the pace and dynamism to win this game for his country. Jhon Arias is also comfortable carrying the ball too, which should help to drag Ghana's defenders out of position, and Colombia are also dangerous from set pieces, so they have a few different ways to hurt Ghana. This is unlikely to be an open, entertaining game. Ghana only won two corners in each of their three group stage matches." Trade Ghana vs. Colombia here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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