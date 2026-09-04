The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. The Week 1 college football schedule includes eight games on Friday, featuring storied teams like Michigan State, Oklahoma, and Miami. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available on Friday and provide information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, as well as our team of experts. They've locked in predictions for Michigan State vs. Toledo, USC vs. Fresno State and Stanford vs. Miami (FL) as part of our Friday best trades at Kalshi.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Friday

Michigan State vs. Toledo: Spartans to win by more than 10.5 NO ($0.51 per share)



USC vs. Fresno State: Trojans to win by more than 23.5 NO ($0.56 per share)

Stanford vs. Miami (FL): Hurricanes to win by more than 24.5 ($0.49 per share)

Michigan State vs. Toledo predictions

"New Spartans coach Pat Fitzgerald performed miracles at Northwestern, but that seems like ages ago. In his last four seasons in Evanston, he went 14-31, including a 4-20 mark over his last two years," SportsLine college football expert Gene Menez said. "He also hasn't coached since 2022 when the landscape of college football was much different. And, unlike other coaches in the first year at a school, Fitzgerald did not have the benefit of a previous school from which to mine transfer talent. Though Toledo will be under a new coach also, Mike Jacobs brings several players from Mercer after taking the Bears to the FCS playoffs the last two seasons. Those include FCS defensive player of the year Andrew Zock."

Kalshi prices Michigan State to win by 10.5 or more at $0.49 per share and NO at $0.51 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

USC vs. Fresno State predictions

"Where USC found dominance last weekend vs San Jose State was in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Fresno State is a much better matchup in that area and will not relent as easily as the Spartans did," SportsLine college football expert Emory Hunt said. "I can see this score being a bit similar to last weekend's SJSU/USC game. The Bulldogs have hopes of crashing the playoff party and will need to bring their A-game in a non-conference matchup like this one."

USC is priced at $0.44 per share to win by more than 23.5 points on Kalshi, while NO is priced at $0.56 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Stanford vs. Miami predictions

"Miami has shown the ability to reload the last three seasons. This year they land arguably the best QB in the country in Darian Mensah," Hunt said. "There's an abundance of weapons across the board and expect them to keep the pressure on a Stanford defense all throughout the game."

The Hurricanes to win by more than 24.5 points is priced at $0.49 per share, while NO is priced at $0.51 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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