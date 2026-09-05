The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. The Week 1 college football schedule includes two more games on Friday, including Miami vs. Stanford and USC vs. Fresno State. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available on Friday and provide information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, as well as our team of experts. They've locked in predictions for Michigan State vs. Toledo, USC vs. Fresno State and Stanford vs. Miami (FL) as part of our Friday best trades at Kalshi.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Friday

Michigan State vs. Toledo: Spartans to win by more than 10.5 NO ($0.53 per share)



USC vs. Fresno State: Trojans to win by more than 21.5 NO ($0.50 per share)

Stanford vs. Miami (FL): Hurricanes to win by more than 24.5 ($0.49 per share)

USC vs. Fresno State predictions

"Where USC found dominance last weekend vs San Jose State was in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Fresno State is a much better matchup in that area and will not relent as easily as the Spartans did," SportsLine college football expert Emory Hunt said. "I can see this score being a bit similar to last weekend's SJSU/USC game. The Bulldogs have hopes of crashing the playoff party and will need to bring their A-game in a non-conference matchup like this one."

Anyone targeting California prediction markets should know USC is priced at $0.50 per share to win by more than 21.5 points on Kalshi, while NO is priced at $0.50 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Stanford vs. Miami predictions

"Miami has shown the ability to reload the last three seasons. This year they land arguably the best QB in the country in Darian Mensah," Hunt said. "There's an abundance of weapons across the board and expect them to keep the pressure on a Stanford defense all throughout the game."

The Hurricanes to win by more than 24.5 points is priced at $0.49 per share, while NO is priced at $0.51 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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