Use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for NFL preseason: Panthers vs. Cardinals, 2026 Hall of Fame Game predictions

The 2026 NFL preseason is officially upon us, with the Carolina Panthers taking on the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 6. This contest serves as an unofficial celebration for the most recent Hall of Fame class, which will officially be inducted on Saturday, Aug. 8. Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly and Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald are among the inductees.

Sports fans looking to make predictions for the Hall of Fame Game can check out the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $500 as a sign-up bonus when they make $25+ in trades at one of the best prediction market apps. Click here to get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Best Panthers vs. Cardinals trades at Kalshi

Haynes King 25+ rushing yards: $0.69

King is going to be playing a majority of this contest as the Panthers No. 3 quarterback. Kenny Pickett is going to get the start, but I don't see him playing more than a quarter. King was a strong runner at Georgia Tech, posting 2,277 yards on the ground over three seasons with the Yellow Jackets. The Panthers are probably going to deploy some read-option looks for the rookie, and I expect him to break one or two carries off for decent yardage to surpass this total. Trade on Panthers-Cardinals at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Carson Beck 100+ passing yards: $0.64

Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew are both going to rest, which means Beck gets the start for Arizona. He's seemingly locked into the No. 3 spot on the depth chart, but I believe the Cardinals hope he can push Minshew for the backup job. Beck struggled with turnovers in his last two seasons in college, but he completed 72.4% of his passes last season while leading Miami to the national title game. If he gets a whole half of action, he should top 100 yards through the air. Trade on Carson Beck's passing yards for Thursday's game using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

Kenny Pickett less than 100+ passing yards: $0.91

Pickett has struggled to find his footing in the NFL after being a superstar at Pitt. The quarterback is now on his fourth NFL team, which is actually his fifth if you count an offseason stint in Cleveland before being traded to the Raiders. He's going to get the start for Carolina ahead of Bryce Young, but I don't see much happening for Pickett in this game. He's likely to play one quarter at most before the Panthers turn things over to King. Even if Pickett gets the quarter, he has not been a stellar passer in his young NFL career, and the Panthers have enough running backs to evaluate where they'll largely stick to the ground game. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus when trading on Kenny Pickett's passing yards and more on Thursday:

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