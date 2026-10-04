The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code because you get a guaranteed bonus, not a variable amount like other offers. NFL games today include Panthers vs. Lions on Sunday Night Football, Bengals vs. Jaguars, and Chiefs vs. Raiders. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Sunday slate for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season will include the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions (2-1) and Carolina Panthers (1-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET, as well as games between the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) and Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) at 1 p.m. and Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) and Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) at 4:25 p.m.

How to get $55 in Kalshi trading credits:

Click CLAIM / CBSSPORTS55 Promo Code. Create a new account and enter the CBSPORTS55 code upon sign-up. Verify your identity which may include providing your SSN or photo ID. Select the payment method and make a minimum first time deposit of at least $10. Trade $25 or more on event contracts in the next 30 days. Receive your $55 in bonus trading credits to be used on any Kalshi's prediction markets. Trade the $55 in bonus credits within 7 days. Withdrawn your profits from successfully settled trades.

Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

NFL Week 4 Sunday trading volume

Lions vs. Panthers trading at more than $2 million by volume

Jaguars vs. Bengals trading at more than $4.1 million by volume

Chiefs vs. Raiders trading at more than $6 million by volume

Lions vs. Panthers predictions

The Sunday Night Football matchup between the Lions and Panthers is trading at more than $2 million by volume at Kalshi.

The Lions are trading at $0.65 per share to win outright and $0.52 per share for the option win by four or more points.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is trading at $0.74 per share to score an anytime touchdown, followed by Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard at $0.53 per share.

The SportsLine Prediction Model is projecting the Lions will beat the Panthers, 28-26, on Sunday Night Football. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Jaguars vs. Panthers predictions

The AFC matchup between the Jaguars and Bengals is trading at more than $4.1 million by volume at Kalshi.

The Bengals are trading at up to $0.58 per share to win outright and $0.52 per share to win by three or more points.

The Jaguars are trading at $0.43 per share to win outright and $0.49 per share for the option to lose by two or fewer points or win outright.

Bengals running back Chase Brown is currently trading at the highest odds to score an anytime touchdown at $0.58 per share, followed by teammate Ja'Marr Chase at $0.50 per share.

The SportsLine Prediction Model is projecting the Jaguars will beat the Bengals, 28-27, on Sunday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Chiefs vs. Raiders predictions

The AFC matchup between the Chiefs and Raiders is trading at more than $6 million by volume at Kalshi.

The Chiefs are trading at up to $0.66 per share to win outright and $0.49 per share to win by five or more points.

The Raiders are trading at $0.35 per share to win outright and $0.52 per share for the option to lose by four or fewer points or win outright.

Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III is currently trading at the highest odds to score an anytime touchdown at $0.60 per share, followed by Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty at $0.54 per share.

The SportsLine Prediction Model is projecting the Chiefs will beat the Raiders, 28-21, on Sunday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.