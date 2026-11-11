MLB free agency is underway and all eyes are on star lefthander Tarik Skubal. The two-time Cy Young winner is far and away the biggest name on the open market and everyone is interested to see where he'll land. You can make MLB predictions for Skubal's next team with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus after they sign up and trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Here, we'll dive into what that market looks like and share some analysis for Skubal's potential landing spots. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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Tarik Skubal next team odds via Kalshi

Mets seen as Skubal's most likely landing spot

Atop the Kalshi price board for Skubal's next team sits the Mets, who are coming off a very disappointing 74-88 season, "good" for last place in the NL East. The Mets had all sorts of problems in 2026, and the team was 17th in team ERA. The starting has a good building block in place in Nolan McLean, but the rest of the rotation is a major question mark.

Skubal would bring high-end stability to any rotation, and the Mets could certainly use that. The team has also not been afraid to spend big money under new owner Steve Cohen. The Mets reportedly have a meeting set with the two-time Cy Young winner, and a few MLB analysts have pegged New York as the favorite to land Skubal this offseason.

Skubal signing with the Mets is trading at $0.51 at Kalshi, and Skubal not signing with the Mets is $0.50.

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What about a Dodgers reunion?

The Dodgers made the biggest splash at the MLB trade deadline this summer by acquiring Skubal from the Tigers. Detroit underperformed this year due in large part to a dreadful month of May, and Skubal was sent to L.A. as a result.

Skubal pitched well for his new team, posting a 2.61 ERA with 70 strikeouts over 10 starts and 62 innings. Skubal also had a 2.45 ERA across two playoff starts.

Any time a big-name free agent is on the market, the Dodgers are sure to be one of the teams in contention for their service. They have spent as much as anyone in baseball in recent years, and Skubal now has familiarity with the club. The Dodgers are one of a handful of known teams to be meeting with Skubal over the next week.

Skubal staying in Los Angeles is $0.30 at Kalshi, and Skubal leaving the Dodgers is $0.79.

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Where else could Skubal land?

While many believe this will be a two-team race between the Mets and Dodgers, a few other teams make sense for the prized lefty.

The Padres ($0.08) are among the most pitcher-needy teams in baseball. Michael King opted out of his deal, Nick Pivetta had his option declined and trade additions Robbie Ray and Casey Mize are free agents as well. The Padres have a recent history of spending big, but this is also a new ownership group. Skubal to San Diego does make a lot of sense, especially for a club that's trying to keep up with the Dodgers, but the Padres also have multiple rotations to fill. That could lead the team to a quantity over quality approach, if you will. But the Padres are one of four known teams to be talking to Skubal.

The Cubs ($0.05) are another team that needs pitching help with Shota Imanaga a free agent and Justin Steele still working his way back from Tommy John surgery. While Chicago would seem like a decent enough landing spot for Skubal, especially after reportedly being interested in trading for him at the deadline, the Cubs reportedly are not going to be talking to Skubal this offseason.

Another team that has been known to make a big splash in recent years is the Blue Jays ($0.04). Toronto has reportedly emerged as a team that Skubal will be talking to, and pairing him with Dylan Cease and Trey Yesavage would give the Jays a very dangerous rotation and help them potentially bounce back from a severely disappointing 2026 campaign.

Outside of the Mets, Dodgers, Padres, Cubs and Blue Jays, no other team is above $0.02 at Kalshi to land Skubal. That being said, reports have surfaced that there are two "mystery teams" that are in the race to sign Skubal. A few teams that could fit that bill are the Phillies ($0.02), Red Sox ($0.02) and Angels ($0.02).

The Phillies' roster has a great veteran core, but that group isn't getting any younger. The team needs more help in order to extend the current window, and adding Skubal to a rotation with Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler would be awfully dangerous.

The Red Sox made a strong run to make the postseason, and pitching was a big reason why. Garrett Crochet will be back and healthy in 2027 after injuries cost him basically all of 2026, but Sonny Gray is a free agent. If the Red Sox want to spend big, Skubal could help give Boston the best rotation in baseball.

And the Angels are a sneaky team to watch this postseason. They have a new ownership group and are believed by many to be a team that could make a flurry of moves this offseason after years of mediocrity. The Angels aren't too close to competing just yet, but having Skubal pitch every five days would certainly help them in that regard. Trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus: