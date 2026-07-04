Use Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for $50 bonus by targeting Colombia vs. Ghana, 2026 World Cup on Friday

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. Ghana vs. Colombia is the final 2026 World Cup match of the day at 9:30 p.m. ET. Argentina and Egypt advanced in thrillers earlier today. Trade World Cup matches here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $50 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $20 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $20 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

2026 World Cup trading preview

Colombia vs. Ghana: Colombia -1.5 ($0.42)

Colombia and Ghana close Friday's Round of 32 in Kansas City, Missouri, at 9:30 p.m. ET, and Polymarket prices Colombia to win by two or more goals at $0.42 per share. Colombia enter the knockout stage as the significant regulation-win favorite at $0.69 per share to win in regulation, having posted consecutive regulation wins in their last two group-stage outings with one of the most technically complete attacking units in the tournament. Ghana is priced at $0.10 to win in regulation, and the $0.42 price on Colombia -1.5 reflects a market that sees a multi-goal Colombia win as a near-even-money outcome given the talent and form gap between the two sides.

Colombia's sustained possession dominance, their ability to create high-volume chances against teams that sit deep, and Ghana's lack of the defensive depth needed to absorb pressure for a full 90 minutes all support the case for a comfortable margin. Polymarket prices Colombia -1.5 at $0.42 per share. Trade on World Cup matches with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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