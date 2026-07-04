Use Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for $50 bonus by targeting France-Paraguay, World Cup 2026 on Saturday

Saturday's 2026 World Cup Round of 16 continues with another compelling match, and the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit to trade both games. France vs. Paraguay closes the day at 5 p.m. ET, with more than 2.5 goals market is priced at $0.60 per share on Polymarket. Trade World Cup matches here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

New users can get the Polymarket promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Polymarket and want a $50 trading bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $20 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $20 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

2026 World Cup trading preview

France vs. Paraguay: Over 2.5 goals ($0.60)

France and Paraguay close Saturday's Round of 16 in Philadelphia at 5 p.m. ET. More than 2.5 goals for this matchup is priced at $0.60 per share on Polymarket with $1.3 million in trading volume. France have been the most prolific attacking team at this tournament, and SportsLine analyst Brandt Sutton sees this as a clear lean for the Over. "France has been spectacular offensively in this tournament, so backing Over 2.5 goals is a no-brainer for me. France has scored at least three goals in all four of their contests in this competition, and I don't see why Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Co. can't do so again against a Paraguay side that gave up four goals to the USA." Trade on World Cup matches with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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