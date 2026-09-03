The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. Thursday's slate includes Georgia Tech vs. Colorado and Akron vs. Wake Forest as part of college football Week 1. Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight some markets available for Thursday's slate. Georgia Tech vs. Colorado kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET, with Georgia Tech trading at $0.685 per share to win outright. Akron vs. Wake Forest kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET, with Wake Forest trading at $0.945 per share to win outright. Rays vs. Rangers is at 8:05 p.m. ET, with Tampa Bay trading at $0.535 per share to win outright. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for college football games on Thursday



Georgia Tech vs. Colorado, Georgia Tech to win ($0.685 per share)

Akron vs. Wake Forest, Akron to win ($0.055 per share)

Rays vs. Rangers, Tampa Bay to win ($0.535 per share)

Georgia Tech vs. Colorado

SportsLine CFB analyst Micah Roberts said, "Haynes King graduated from Georgia Tech after three years as the starting quarterback, and replacing him will be Alberto Mendoza, the brother of the 2025 Heisman winner. Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key wants to run the ball, and Tech has the horses to pound it on the ground with Justice Haynes and Malaki Horsley. The real reason for trading on Georgia Tech in this game is the lack of interest I saw from Coach Deion Sanders last year. He's trying to do the same thing this year as he did with his quarterback son two years ago, with freshman starter Julian Lewis. Colorado went 3-9 last year and 1-8 in the Big 12, with no starters returning on defense this year. Georgia Tech wins."

Georgia Tech opens its 2026 season at home against Colorado Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia Tech is trading at $0.685 per share on Polymarket to beat Colorado, who trades at $0.315 per share. Trade on the Georgia Tech here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Akron vs. Wake Forest

SportsLine CFB analyst Emory Hunt said, "This matchup will be an experience versus experience type of game. Akron's offense has a ton of experience, as does the defense of Wake Forest. Because of the pace of play and both teams' ability to run the football, I expect this game to be a lower scoring, tightly contested contest."

Akron opens its season on the road at Wake Forest Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem. Akron is trading at $0.055 per share on Polymarket to beat Wake Forest, who trades at $0.945 per share. Trade on the Akron vs. Wake Forest here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Rays vs. Rangers

Anyone using prediction market apps should know SportsLine MLB analyst Micah Roberts said, "The Rays have the best record in the AL at 83-56 and begin a four-game series in Texas, playing the Rangers, who they've beaten five out of the last six meetings. The Rays have won five of their last seven, including a sweep of the Padres that started a downward spiral in a critical part of their season. The Rangers are also at a crossroads in their season, losing five of their last eight and sitting at 69-71, tied with two other teams and 1.5 games out of the last AL wild card spot. The Rays are in good hands with Shane McClanahan, who has won six of his last eight starts. Rays to win."

Tampa Bay hands the ball to Shane McClanahan, who is 10-6 with a 3.19 ERA this season, against Texas' Cal Quantrill, who is 6-5 with a 3.01 ERA. The Rays are trading at $0.535 per share on Polymarket to beat the Rangers, who trade at $0.465 per share. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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