Use Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for $50 bonus by trading USA-Belgium, Folarin Balogun, World Cup on Monday

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives you a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit, and Monday's 2026 World Cup Round of 16 is headlined by the United States taking on Belgium at 8 p.m. ET. Trade World Cup matches here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

The USMNT is seeking its first World Cup quarterfinal since 2002 and stands at $0.53 per share to advance on Polymarket. Spain notched a 1-0 win over Portugal earlier in the day. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

USA vs. Belgium Polymarket trading preview

The United States and Belgium are separated by just a single cent on Polymarket's three-way regulation market in one of the most evenly contested Round of 16 matchups of the tournament. Polymarket prices USA at $0.38 per share to win in regulation, Belgium at $0.34, and the draw at $0.28. USA is $0.54 to advance. The USMNT enters Monday's clash in Seattle, Washington, with three wins in its last four matches by moneyline, and the team gets a significant boost with Folarin Balogun cleared to play after FIFA lifted his red card suspension, reversing a decision that had initially been ruled non-appealable. Balogun has been the team's most dangerous attacking presence, scoring three goals in this World Cup, and his availability gives the United States a genuine path to its first quarterfinal since 2002.

Belgium has gone 1-0 in the win-loss column over its last four matches and drew 2-2 with Senegal in its most recent game, reflecting both the solidity and limitations of a side that has yet to put a dominant performance together. Trade on the World Cup here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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