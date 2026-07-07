Use Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, get $50 bonus for Colombia vs. Switzerland, 2026 World Cup on Tuesday

The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. Trade World Cup matches here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

Colombia and Switzerland will close out the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 at 4 p.m. ET. The winner faces Lionel Messi and Argentina, who beat Egypt in stoppage time. Tuesday's best trades include the Colombia-Switzerland Under 2.5 goals market at $0.61 per share, reflecting both teams' defensive records. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

2026 World Cup trading preview for Colombia vs. Switzerland

Colombia vs. Switzerland: Under 2.5 goals ($0.61)

This is the last Round of 16 match of the 2026 World Cup to be played outside the United States, taking place in Vancouver on Tuesday. Switzerland has one loss in its past 18 total matches and Colombia is unbeaten in seven straight World Cup games. It has outscored foes 10-2 in those and kept a whopping five clean sheets, including three straight entering Tuesday.

The Swiss have tallied nine goals in this tournament, but they haven't allowed more than one in any match, and all three allowed came beyond the 50th minute. Fewer than 2.5 goals for Colombia vs. Switzerland is priced at $0.61 per share on Polymarket, up from $0.59, reflecting the market's confidence in the defensive discipline of both sides entering Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET kickoff. Trade on World Cup matches with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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