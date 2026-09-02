The newest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. Wednesday's slate features 15 MLB games, including Mariners vs. Red Sox, Braves vs. Nationals, and White Sox vs. Astros. Boston is trading at $0.545 per share to beat Seattle, while Polymarket prices 8.5 or more runs scored in White Sox vs. Astros at $0.52 per share. Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight some markets available for Wednesday's MLB slate. Mariners vs. Red Sox is at 4:10 p.m. ET, with Boston trading at $0.545 per share to win outright. Braves vs. Nationals is at 1:05 p.m. ET, with Atlanta trading at $0.565 per share to win outright. White Sox vs. Astros is at 8:10 p.m. ET, with Houston trading at $0.545 per share to win outright. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for MLB games on Wednesday



Mariners vs. Red Sox, Boston to win ($0.545 per share)

Braves vs. Nationals, Atlanta to win ($0.565 per share)

White Sox vs. Astros, Houston to win ($0.545 per share)

Red Sox vs. Mariners

SportsLine MLB expert Adam Thompson said, "In his last seven starts, Mariners RHP Bryce Miller is 0-5 with a 7.18 ERA. Over the last two weeks, the Seattle bullpen owns a not-so-solid 8.14 ERA. So Boston at home should find opportunities. Meanwhile, the Mariners have dropped five straight, scoring 0-1 runs in three of those games. Left-handed pitching has been a big issue for the Seattle lineup. Red Sox LHP Patrick Sandoval can give up his usual two runs over five-plus frames, then we pray the Boston relievers hold it down against one of the lowest scoring lineups in 2026."

Boston hands the ball to Patrick Sandoval, who is 1-3 with a 4.20 ERA this season, against Seattle's Bryce Miller, who is 4-8 with a 4.12 ERA. The Red Sox are trading at $0.545 per share on Polymarket to beat the Mariners, who trade at $0.455 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Braves vs. Nationals

Anyone visiting prediction markets should know that Atlanta enters game two of this series at 82-57 on the season, still holding a comfortable NL East lead despite dropping Tuesday's opener to Washington. The Braves counter with a deeper roster overall and send Grant Holmes to the mound, who is 9-5 with a 3.71 ERA this season, against Washington's Brad Lord, who is 5-2 with a 3.75 ERA. Washington sits at 67-74 and remains in fourth place in the NL East. Atlanta's lineup, led by Matt Olson and Michael Harris II, gives the Braves an edge even in a closely matched pitching duel on paper.



The Braves are trading at $0.565 per share on Polymarket to beat the Nationals, who trade at $0.435 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

White Sox vs. Astros

Anyone using prediction market apps should know this four-game series sits tied at one game apiece entering Wednesday, with Houston looking to reclaim the edge at home at Daikin Park. The Astros hold a 70-69 record and the AL West lead, while Chicago sits at 73-65 atop the AL Central. Houston hands the ball to Hayden Wesneski, who carries a strong 4-1 record and a 3.86 ERA this season, against Chicago's Davis Martin, who is 9-6 with a 4.32 ERA. Houston's offense showed pop in the series opener, and home field at Daikin Park gives the Astros a real edge in this tied series.



The Astros are trading at $0.545 per share on Polymarket to beat the White Sox, who trade at $0.455 per share. Trade on MLB here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus.

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