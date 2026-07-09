Use Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS, get $50 bonus for France-Morocco, Mbappé, World Cup 2026 on Thursday

Kylian Mbappé and France enter Thursday's World Cup quarterfinal against Morocco in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. Trade World Cup matches here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

France enters Thursday's 4 p.m. ET quarterfinal as the Polymarket regulation-win favorite at $0.62 per share, with Thursday's best trades including France to win, and Kylian Mbappé to score over 0.5 goals at $0.54 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

2026 World Cup best trades for France vs. Morocco

France vs. Morocco: France to win ($0.62)

This quarterfinal in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is a 4 p.m. ET Thursday kickoff and France enters as the Polymarket favorite at $0.62 per share to win inside 90 minutes. The price has been rising since the bracket was set, reflecting France's status as the tournament favorite and one of the most accomplished sides in this field, led by the Fab Four of Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola.

Les Bleus are unbeaten in 12 straight competitive matches (one draw) and are trying to become only the third nation in history to reach three consecutive World Cup semifinals. Morocco enters as World No. 6 and is certainly capable, but tournament-leading scorer Ismael Saibari (three goals) is in question after suffering an injury in the round of 16. Morocco's most recent meeting with France came at the 2022 World Cup semifinals, where the French prevailed 2-0. Trade on World Cup matches with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

France vs. Morocco: Kylian Mbappé to score ($0.54)

Kylian Mbappé enters Thursday's 4 p.m. ET quarterfinal in Foxborough, Massachusetts, as France's most dangerous attacking threat and priced at $0.54 per share on Polymarket to record at least one goal against Morocco. The price implies a 54% probability that Mbappé finds the net against a Morocco side that has been one of the most defensively organized teams in the tournament, making this a market that balances his individual quality against the Atlas Lions' ability to keep clean sheets. Mbappé leads a Fab Four alongside Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola that gives France one of the most potent attacks remaining in the competition, and Les Bleus' unbeaten 12-match competitive run reflects how consistently this squad converts its chances. Trade on World Cup matches with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

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