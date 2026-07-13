Use Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to get $50 for Home Run Derby on Monday, Spain vs. France in World Cup

Kyle Schwarber enters tonight's 2026 MLB Home Run Derby as the consensus leader in Polymarket's winner market at $0.22 per share, and new users who sign up with Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS can claim a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit. Trade Home Run Derby games here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Home Run Derby, World Cup Trading Preview

2026 MLB Home Run Derby

Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies tops Polymarket's Home Run Derby winner market at $0.22 per share, entering tonight as the statistical standout of the eight-man field with a major league-leading 32 home runs on the season. Schwarber competes at his home venue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a park that ranks among the most favorable for left-handed power in baseball with a home run park factor of 115 for left-handed hitters in 2026. Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays is the second-highest contract on Polymarket at $0.18 per share, entering with the strongest Derby resume in the bracket after finishing as the 2025 runner-up.



Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox trades at $0.17 per share on Polymarket, followed by Jac Caglianone of the Kansas City Royals and Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals at $0.13 per share each. Ben Rice of the New York Yankees is at $0.12 per share, Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies at $0.11 per share, and Willson Contreras of the Boston Red Sox rounds out the field at $0.07 per share on Polymarket. Harper is the only participant in tonight's competition with a previous Home Run Derby title, having won the event in 2018. Trade on the MLB here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $20 deposit:



Spain vs. France

France enters Tuesday's match in Arlington, Texas with a 6-0 record in the 2026 World Cup and is coming off a 2-0 quarterfinal win over Morocco that featured goals from Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele. Spain brings a 5-0 record into the semifinal and punched its ticket by defeating Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinal on July 10, with Mikel Merino scoring a late winner. With the draw outcome trading at $0.30 per share, Polymarket's prediction market implies a 30% chance that no winner emerges in regulation, underscoring the expectation of a competitive and potentially tight 90 minutes between two sides that have not lost a match this tournament. Trade World Cup here with the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $20 deposit.

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