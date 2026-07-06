Use upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for $15 bonus by targeting Spain-Portugal, USA-Belgium, World Cup

The Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup brings us Spain vs. Portugal and USA vs. Belgium on Monday, giving you two great chances to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS earn a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades. Kickoff for Portugal vs. Spain is 3 p.m. ET and then Belgium vs. USA is 8 p.m. ET, and SportsLine's team of soccer experts have provided a trio of picks from those matches to produce our best Monday Kalshi trades. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15 and receive your $15 trading bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Kalshi Bonus Offer $15 bonus after your first $15 in trades* States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Sports You can Trade Football, soccer, basketball, golf, MMA, tennis, golf, esports, cricket, motorsports, hockey, chess, rugby, lacrosse, cycling, racing, more Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified July 6, 2026

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $15 trading bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account with the promo code CBSSPORTS and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 trading bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 trading bonus here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Monday

Spain vs. Portugal: Spain to win in regulation ($0.51 per share)

USA vs. Belgium: Folarin Balogun to score a goal ($0.40 per share)

USA vs. Belgium: USA to advance ($0.53 per share)

Spain vs. Portugal: Spain to win in regulation ($0.51 per share)

"Is Monday the last World Cup game in the career of Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo? I believe so," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "With France and Argentina both nearly being upset in the knockout rounds, we'd have to now say Spain has probably looked the best of any country thus far (that opening Cape Verde draw doesn't look so bad now). It has outshot its opponents 78-19 and not allowed a goal in four matches." Trade Portugal vs. Spain here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

USA vs. Belgium: Folarin Balogun to score a goal ($0.40 per share)

"The main talking point that has developed today was the reversal of USA's best attacker Balogun red card suspension. Balogun was sent off with a direct red card in their match against Bosnia, which carries a further one game suspension. By World Cup rules, a red card can't be reversed," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "FIFA however made a unique decision to not reverse the card, but to lift the suspension allowing Balogun to play. This is an unprecedented decision and frankly, is something that no one could have predicted. Belgium will surely attempt to protest this, but at this point in time USA's best player will be playing." Trade Belgium vs. USA here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

USA vs. Belgium: USA to advance ($0.53 per share)

"Team USA looked composed for the rest of their game against Bosnia and Herzegovina after losing Folarin Balogun to a red card. Malik Tillman fired in a late free kick to seal a comfortable win. Captain Christian Pulisic also played for 88 minutes after shaking off a calf injury, which gives the team a major boost," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "We could see Pulisic and Balogun, who has been cleared to play, in attack for this game, with Weston McKennie and Malik Tillman getting forward to support them. The Belgians could struggle to deal with that quartet. They've looked sluggish at times during this tournament, especially when dealing with quick, counterattacking opponents." Trade Belgium vs. USA here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

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