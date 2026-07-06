Use upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for $15 bonus by targeting USA-Belgium, Folarin Balogun, World Cup

The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades. Belgium vs. USA in the 2026 World Cup begins at 8 p.m. ET. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15 and receive your $15 trading bonus here:

SportsLine's team of soccer experts have provided prediction market picks from those matches to produce our best Monday Kalshi trades. USA is trading at $0.53 per share to advance to the quarterfinals. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

USA vs. Belgium trading preview

Folarin Balogun to score a goal ($0.40 per share)

"The main talking point that has developed today was the reversal of USA's best attacker Balogun red card suspension. Balogun was sent off with a direct red card in their match against Bosnia, which carries a further one game suspension. By World Cup rules, a red card can't be reversed," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "FIFA however made a unique decision to not reverse the card, but to lift the suspension allowing Balogun to play. This is an unprecedented decision and frankly, is something that no one could have predicted. Belgium will surely attempt to protest this, but at this point in time USA's best player will be playing." Trade Belgium vs. USA here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

USA vs. Belgium: USA to advance ($0.53 per share)

"Team USA looked composed for the rest of their game against Bosnia and Herzegovina after losing Folarin Balogun to a red card. Malik Tillman fired in a late free kick to seal a comfortable win. Captain Christian Pulisic also played for 88 minutes after shaking off a calf injury, which gives the team a major boost," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "We could see Pulisic and Balogun, who has been cleared to play, in attack for this game, with Weston McKennie and Malik Tillman getting forward to support them. The Belgians could struggle to deal with that quartet. They've looked sluggish at times during this tournament, especially when dealing with quick, counterattacking opponents." Trade Belgium vs. USA here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

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