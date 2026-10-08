The UTSA Roadrunners (4-1) host the South Florida Bulls (4-1) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Alamodome. Both teams are coming off low-scoring conference games, with UTSA beating Rice 16-14 and South Florida falling to Temple 17-13. Kalshi prices UTSA at $0.72 per share to win, with South Florida trading at $0.30. The $0.72 price per share equates to a 72% probability for UTSA to win. The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

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UTSA vs. South Florida preview

UTSA returns to the Alamodome at 4-1 after squeezing past Rice 16-14 in its American Conference opener. Owen McCown completed 19 of 29 passes for 148 yards, while Will Henderson III carried 18 times for 90 yards and the Roadrunners' only touchdown. One week earlier, McCown threw for 303 yards and three scores in a 59-45 win over Colorado State, a reminder of how quickly the UTSA offense can change gears.

South Florida comes in at 4-1 after taking its first loss, a 17-13 setback against Temple. Michael Van Buren Jr. threw for 205 yards without an interception, and D.J. Crowther added 68 rushing yards with a touchdown. The Bulls are allowing only 14.6 points and 312.4 yards per game, so UTSA gets a much tougher defensive test than it saw against Colorado State. SportsLine has the Roadrunners winning 35-27. Kalshi prices UTSA at $0.72 per share to win, compared with $0.30 for South Florida. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

UTSA vs. South Florida picks, predictions

More than 52.5 points scored ($0.49 per share)

The strongest case for more than 52.5 points starts with UTSA's home offense. The Roadrunners have scored 45 and 59 points in their two Alamodome games, with those matchups producing 61 and 104 combined points. McCown already has a 303-yard, three-touchdown performance this season, and Henderson gives UTSA another option after rushing for 90 yards at Rice.

South Florida hasn't lived in shootouts every week, but it has shown enough scoring ability to help push this game north. The Bulls put up 59 against Delaware State and 28 at Army, while Crowther has six rushing touchdowns through five games. UTSA has also allowed 26.2 points per game, including 45 against Colorado State and 26 at Texas State. SportsLine has the Roadrunners winning 35-27, which adds up to 62 points. Kalshi prices more than 52.5 points at $0.49 per share, with fewer than 52.5 at $0.52. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

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