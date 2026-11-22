The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers meet in Mexico City for NFL Week 11's installment of Sunday Night Football. You can make trades on the game, including trades on the first touchdown scorer market, using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. Get a $55 bonus after making $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Head to the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up and make trades on Sunday's first touchdown scorer.

Vikings vs. 49ers first touchdown scorer markets

Vikings first touchdown: Justin Jefferson ($0.12)

One can only imagine how happy Jefferson is to have Kirk Cousins back in town. Now that the Vikings have a quarterback with an actual arm on his shoulder, Jefferson should once again be treated like the offensive centerpiece he is. Opening the game with a bomb to one of the league's top receivers would be a statement of intent. Trade on first touchdown scorers with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

49ers first touchdown: Christian McCaffrey ($0.17)

A boring pick, but not one without reason. McCaffrey is still one of the most dynamic players in the NFL and can all but win games by himself on the right day. He'll have his work cut out for him against this excellent Minnesota defense, but he's too good to be kept on the mat for long. Make trades on Sunday Night Football with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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