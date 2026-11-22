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Mexico City will host the Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup between the Vikings and 49ers featuring two of the NFC's best teams. The Vikings are coming off a 30-10 road win against the Packers, their best offensive performance of the season, just days after re-acquiring quarterback Kirk Cousins in a trade with the Raiders. The 49ers are coming off a 46-40 road win against the Cowboys and have won back-to-back games since their first loss in Week 7 against the Falcons.

Kalshi prices the 49ers at $0.60 per share to win. The $0.60 price per share equates to a 60% probability in the latest Vikings vs. 49ers odds. More than 46.5 points to be scored in Vikings vs. 49ers is trading at $0.50 per share at Kalshi. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to throw 2+ touchdowns is trading at $0.46 per share on Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Vikings vs. 49ers picks, player props

Kirk Cousins (Vikings): 2+ passing touchdowns YES ($0.46)

Brock Purdy (49ers): 250+ passing yards YES ($0.51)

Justin Jefferson (Vikings): 80+ receiving yards NO ($0.50)

Christian McCaffrey (49ers): 50+ rushing yards YES ($0.52)

Prop pick #1: Kirk Cousins 2+ passing touchdowns YES

Kalshi probability: 46%

Cousins threw for 207 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 21 of 31 passing last Sunday, despite having only days of preparation after being acquired by Minnesota. Fortunately, the veteran returned to a team he played for for six seasons and a coach in Kevin O'Connell he worked alongside for three seasons between the Vikings and Commanders.

Cousins has exceeded his passing touchdowns market in eight of his last 10 games and is averaging 2.2 passing touchdowns per game in that span. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Cousins will throw for 1.5 touchdowns on average against the 49ers.

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Prop pick #2: Brock Purdy 250+ passing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 52%

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy is currently trading at $0.16 per share to win the 2026 NFL MVP, which is third behind Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ($0.48 per share) and Bills quarterback Josh Allen ($0.17). Purdy threw for a season-best 389 yards and three touchdowns on 22 of 28 passing during San Francisco's shootout win against the Cowboys in Week 10.

Purdy has exceeded his passing yards market in eight of his last 10 games when the Niners are favored, averaging 286.8 yards per game in that span. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Purdy will throw for 255.2 yards on average against the Vikings.

Purdy is trading at $0.51 per share to throw for 250 or more yards on Sunday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: Justin Jefferson 80+ receiving yards NO

Kalshi probability: 46%

All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson benefited the most from Cousins' return. Jefferson, who was visibly frustrated amid recent subpar quarterback play, recorded a season-best nine receptions for 74 yards and was targeted 13 times, the most of any game in 2026, including several crucial plays late in the fourth quarter.

Jefferson spent his first four seasons with Cousins, which included a career-best 128 receptions for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022, as well as three of his four All-Pro seasons. Jefferson has fallen short of his receiving yards market in his last eight games when the Vikings aren't favored, averaging 40.5 receiving yards per game during that span, though it's worth noting that he's done so with poor quarterback play.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Jefferson will record 66.0 receiving yards on average against the Niners.

Jefferson is trading at $0.50 per share to record fewer than 80 receiving yards on Sunday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: Christian McCaffrey 50+ rushing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 52%

Niners running back Christian McCaffrey enters Sunday's game with 519 yards and 10 touchdowns on 115 rushing attempts, as well as 40 receptions for 431 yards and three touchdowns. McCaffrey recorded 62 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries, as well as four receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns, against the Cowboys in Week 10.

McCaffrey has exceeded his rushing yards market in four of his last five games, averaging 60.2 yards per game in that span. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting McCaffrey will record 69.3 rushing yards on average against the Vikings.

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