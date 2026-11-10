The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Minnesota Vikings (6-1) will host the Buffalo Bills (6-1) on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 9. Kickoff for Bills vs. Vikings is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray is inactive with a hamstring injury. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Vikings are coming off their first loss of the 2026 season, while the Bills have won three consecutive games. Kalshi prices the Bills at $0.64 per share to beat the Vikings, while Minnesota is trading at $0.37 per share to win. The $0.64 price per share equates to a 64% probability for Buffalo to win. Bills quarterback Josh throwing for 20 or more completions is trading at $0.52 per share.

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user Kalshi NFL offers. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Bills vs. Vikings picks, predictions

Josh Allen (Bills): 20+ pass completions YES ($0.52)

Carson Wentz (Vikings): 200+ passing yards NO ($0.43)

James Cook III (Bills): 80+ rushing yards YES ($0.56)

Justin Jefferson (Vikings): 70+ receiving yards NO ($0.51)

Prop pick #1: Josh Allen (Bills)- 20+ pass completions YES

Kalshi probability: 51%

Josh Allen is currently among the favorites to win the NFL MVP at $0.26 per share on Kalshi.

Allen is averaging a 65.9% completion percentage through his first seven games and has totaled 135 of 205 passes.

Allen has exceeded his pass completions market in four of his last five games, averaging 21.6 completions per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Allen will finish with 20.6 pass completions against the Vikings.

Allen is trading at $0.52 per share to throw for 20 or more completions on Monday at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: Carson Wentz (Vikings)- 200+ passing yards NO

Kalshi probability: 42%

Vikings backup Carson Wentz will once again start at quarterback, having previously done so in Murray's absence after he suffered a concussion in Week 1.

Wentz threw for 133 yards in relief for Murray in Week 1 and 143 yards as a starter in Week 2.

The veteran quarterback has fallen short of his projected passing yards market in each of his last two starts, but had exceeded projections in his previous three starts.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Wentz will record 169.2 passing yards on average against the Bills.

Wentz is trading at $0.43 per share to throw for fewer than 200 yards on Monday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: James Cook III- 80+ rushing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 56%

Bills running back James Cook is having another productive season after leading the NFL in rushing yards in 2025.

Cook has totaled 707 yards and seven touchdowns on 138 rushing attempts, averaging 101.0 yards per game, which ranks third among NFL players.

Cook has surpassed his rushing yards market projection in five of his last six games when the Bills are favored on the road, averaging 106.0 yards per game in that span.

Cook is projected to record 103.8 rushing yards on average against the Vikings, according to the SportsLine Prediction Model.

Cook is trading at $0.56 per share to record 80 or more rushing yards on Monday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: Justin Jefferson- 70+ receiving yards NO

Kalshi probability: 40%

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was visibly frustrated after a Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions, which saw him record five receptions for 33 yards and one touchdown.

Jefferson is coming off a career-low season in 2025 and his targets have been inconsistent, averaging 6.7 per game in six appearances.

Jefferson has recorded fewer receiving yards than his projected market in each of the last seven games when the Vikings aren't favored.

Jefferson is predicted to record 62.0 receiving yards on average against the Bills, according to the SportsLine Prediction Model.

Jefferson is trading at $0.41 per share to record fewer than 70 receiving yards on Monday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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