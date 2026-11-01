The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. Notre Dame and Villanova open the 2026-27 men's college basketball season Sunday in Rome, Italy, at the Eternal City Tip-Off. The neutral-site matchup at Palazzo dello Sport begins at 9:30 a.m. ET. Kalshi gives Villanova a 76% chance to win, compared with 24% for Notre Dame. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25 and receive a $55 bonus:

Kalshi prices Villanova at $0.74 per Yes share and $0.28 for No, with Notre Dame listed at $0.27 for Yes and $0.76 for No. Prices can change before tipoff. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about prediction markets legal states, and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

Villanova vs. Notre Dame predictions

Villanova returned to the NCAA Tournament in Kevin Willard's first season, finishing 24-9, but its final preseason game exposed defensive problems. No. 9 Virginia beat the Wildcats 93-71 on October 22, making 17 3-pointers and scoring 19 points off turnovers. Devin Royal finished with 21 points and seven rebounds; Tyler Perkins added 20 points and nine boards. Villanova went 2-1 in exhibitions, having beaten Rutgers and George Mason before that defeat. Sunday's opener offers another early test for a group with several new faces.

Perkins led Villanova with 13.7 points per game last season and earned preseason All-Big East first-team recognition. Royal and Oregon transfer Kwame Evans Jr. made the second team. Evans missed the Virginia exhibition because of a left leg injury, and his availability for Sunday wasn't settled as of that game. Freshman center Luigi Suigo scored 12 against the Cavaliers. At 7-foot-3, he gives Willard a sizable option inside, although Virginia's pressure also exposed problems moving the ball.

Notre Dame is rebuilding after a 13-18 season under Micah Shrewsberry. The Irish added former Winthrop center Logan Duncomb, the Big South's 2026 Player of the Year, and guard Braeden Smith, who previously played at Gonzaga. Ethan Roberts joined from Penn. Returning senior Braeden Shrewsberry has averaged double-digit points in each of his three seasons and passed 1,000 career points last winter. The new arrivals give Notre Dame more experienced options, but Sunday's game will be their first regular-season appearance together.

Last Friday's exhibition at DePaul provided some encouragement. Notre Dame won 71-63 as Smith and Brady Koehler combined for 36 points. The Irish made 12 of 30 shots from 3-point range, with four players connecting three times each. Jonathan Sanderson scored 13 points, and the defense forced 17 turnovers. Notre Dame also collected 28 second-chance points despite shooting 40.3% overall. That work on the offensive glass is worth watching against Suigo and Villanova's frontcourt.

Villanova's guard rotation also deserves attention. Elijah Crawford started against Virginia and had three assists, while Cornell transfer Jake Fiegen scored eight points off the bench. Notre Dame received nine points from Roberts at DePaul, all on 3-pointers, and Tommy Ahneman added six points with two blocks. The Irish committed 11 turnovers in that exhibition, compared with 16 for Villanova against Virginia. Both backcourts will have to translate their exhibition work into the opening regular season game. Trade Villanova-Notre Dame with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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