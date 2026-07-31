Vinicius Junior transfer rumors: Top landing spots for Real Madrid star according to prediction markets

One of the brightest stars at the 2026 World Cup was Brazil forward Vinicius Junior, who carried his team through the group stage with four goals and an assist. However, the 26-year old was a non-factor in the knockout round and struggles in Brazil's 2-1 loss to Norway in the Round of 16. Despite Vinicius Jr.'s struggles, there were rumors about a potential exit from Real Madrid with Premier League champions Arsenal among those interested in landing him. Here's a look at where things stand with Vinicius Jr.'s next team on Kalshi, one of the largest prediction market apps. Sign up for Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 after making $25+ in trades:

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Vinicius Jr. next team (via Kalshi)

Real Madrid ($0.63)

Arsenal ($0.35)

Manchester City ($0.02)

The Gunners made contact with Vinicius Jr. this summer regarding a potential Premier League move, and they appear to have serious interest despite already employing plenty of wingers. Manchester City are longshots here, but the possibility of pairing Vinicius Jr. with Erling Haaland would delight soccer fans everywhere. While Real Madrid fans can breathe a bit easier as the club is reportedly going to offer Vinicius Jr. a contract extension, it's not a sure thing.

Los Blancos have undergone some changes in this summer with Jose Mourinho set to take over as manager but parting with one of their most productive players is unlikely to be something he signs off on. Arsenal appear to have renewed interest in Vinicius and continue to make a push for the star, and Real Madrid have a history of making quick decisions in these types of situations. If Vinicius tries to negotiate a better contract, there's a possibility Real Madrid pull the deal entirely. Trade on Vinicius Jr.'s next club with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500:

If he stays at Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr. will be a big part of the club's attack, which features fellow World Cup standouts Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. The Brazil forward has scored 69 goals in LaLiga over the past five seasons, and was second on the team behind Mbappe in goals scored a year ago.

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