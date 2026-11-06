The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in qualifying trades. SMU hosts Virginia Tech on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Friday's featured college football predictions include SMU to win by six or more points and more than 55.5 combined points. Kalshi prices the Mustangs' margin outcome at $0.48 per Yes share and the higher scoring total at $0.53 per Yes share. SportsLine forecasts a 33-23 SMU victory, a result that fits both selections.

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SMU vs. Virginia Tech preview

SMU returns home after a 30-27 loss at Syracuse, where Kevin Jennings threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns. The Mustangs had won four straight before that trip and now stand 6-2 overall. Jennings has 2,414 passing yards and 21 touchdowns. Kendrick Raphael leads the backfield with 692 rushing yards and nine scores, while Yamir Knight has caught 44 passes for 523 yards. SMU has won all five games at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Virginia Tech is also 6-2, but the Hokies come off a 20-16 victory at Clemson and had last weekend off. Ethan Grunkemeyer threw two touchdown passes to Luke Reynolds, including the winner on fourth down late in the fourth quarter. Virginia Tech's defense recorded 13 tackles for loss and four sacks. The Hokies are 3-1 away from home, with their only road loss coming against California. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SMU vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, predictions

SMU to win by six or more points: $0.49 Yes / $0.51 No

$0.49 Yes / $0.51 No Over 55.5 combined points: $0.53 Yes / $0.47 No

SMU to Win by 6 Points or More ($0.49 per Yes share)

SMU has scored 35.3 points per game, with Jennings completing 73.7% of his passes. The Mustangs gained 421 yards at Syracuse but managed just 70 on the ground. Raphael had 51 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Yannick Smith caught five passes for 95 yards. That passing production could challenge a Virginia Tech defense allowing 218 passing yards per game.

The visitors have been difficult to run against. Virginia Tech allows only 93.4 rushing yards per game, the 12th-best figure nationally. SMU also has a defense capable of disrupting drives: opponents have converted just 31 of 115 third-down attempts. That's 27%, compared with a 40% conversion rate for Virginia Tech's offense. Grunkemeyer has thrown only two interceptions this season. SportsLine forecasts a 33-23 SMU victory. Kalshi prices SMU to win by more than 5.5 points at $0.49 Yes and $0.51 No. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

More than 55.5 Combined Points ($0.53 per Yes share)

Both offenses average at least 35 points per game. SMU followed a 23-13 win over Virginia with a 59-20 victory over California, rushing for five touchdowns against the Golden Bears. Virginia Tech scored 35 against Maryland and 33 against Pitt, but the Hokies finished their latest outing with only 20 points at Clemson. They also recorded 34 against Georgia Tech on October 17.

Grunkemeyer has thrown 17 touchdown passes, while SMU's passing offense averages 318 yards per game. Virginia Tech receiver Que'Sean Brown has 685 yards on 51 catches. SMU has turned 38 trips inside the opponent's 20 into 27 touchdowns. Virginia Tech allows 20.5 points per game, compared with 22.3 for SMU. SportsLine forecasts a 33-23 Mustangs win, totaling 56 points. Kalshi lists Over 55.5 at $0.53 Yes and $0.47 No. The Yes outcome covers 56 combined points or more. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

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