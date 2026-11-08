The No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers will take on the No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday, and this nationally televised matchup is another chance to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Virginia is off to a 2-0 start on the season, and Arkansas is 1-0 entering this non-conference matchup. Trade on college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi has dozens of listed college basketball prediction markets for Virginia vs. Arkansas on Sunday. Virginia to win is priced at $0.59 per share, which equates to a 59% win probability. Meanwhile, Arkansas is priced at $0.41 per share to win. You can also trade on how many combined points will be scored, with more than 162.5 points trading at $0.48 per share and fewer than 162.5 points trading at $0.53 per share. Trade on college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college basketball prediction markets available for college basketball trading, including points scored, team scoring, and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Virginia vs. Arkansas prices (via Kalshi)

Virginia vs. Arkansas winner Virginia $0.59 per share, Arkansas $0.41 per share Virginia vs. Arkansas points 162.5 total points to be scored (More $0.48, Less $0.53) Virginia vs. Arkansas margin Virginia to win by more than 3.5 (YES $0.49, NO $0.52)

Arkansas vs. Virginia preview

A non-conference clash against a ranked opponent has always held a lot of sway in the eyes of the selection committee, so this is an early chance at a resume-enhancing win for both of these programs. Virginia breezed to wins of 25 points or more against Drexel and Northeastern, while Arkansas opened its season with a 46-point win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Virginia's top five scorers through two games are all returners from last year's team, which recorded 30 wins but exited in the second round of the tournament. The Cavaliers also have a major international influence on the roster with Thijs De Ridder leading the team in scoring. Meanwhile, Arkansas is receiving major contributions from a talented incoming freshman class and transfer additions like Jeremiah Wilkinson and Cooper Bowser. Trade on Virginia vs. Arkansas here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Virginia vs. Arkansas picks, prediction

Virginia to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.49 per share)

The Cavaliers are only playing about two hours from home in the nation's capital, so they're likely to have the crowd on their side on Sunday. They've also got experience on their side, with the majority of their major contributors having the benefit of having played in Ryan Odom's system a season ago. Arkansas head coach John Calipari is one of the nation's best recruiters, but he had to put almost an entirely new roster together and is heavily dependent on freshmen who haven't played in a game of this magnitude. The model predicts that Virginia wins by 10 on average and that it wins by more than 3.5 points in 70% of simulations. Trade on Arkansas vs. Virginia here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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