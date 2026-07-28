Vita Vea next team predictions: Raiders, 49ers among likely landing spots for star DT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star defensive tackle Vita Vea requested a trade from the organization after he and the team could not reach a contract extension. Vea is owed $17 million this season and could become a free agent after the year, so he's likely seeking a trade to a team that would immediately give him an extension. Vea is one of the best defensive tackles at the point of attack, anchoring a Bucs unit which was the fifth-best in rushing yards allowed per game. With a potential trade on the horizon, markets on Vea's next team are available at several prediction markets. We'll take a look at potential landing spots for Vea on Kalshi, one of the best prediction markets widely available to those interested in trading sports contracts. Sign up for Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 when you make $25+ in trades:

Vita Vea next team (via Kalshi)

Rams head coach Sean McVay expressed his admiration for Vea but said the team is unlikely to make a move given the current talent on the defensive line. Throw in Aaron Donald's potential return and there's simply not a role for Vea. The Raiders were a middling unit against the run a year ago and have clearly shown a desire to start winning games. They have made some big signings on the defensive side and could potentially explore a Maxx Crosby deal if they were to make a play for Vea, explaining their status as the most likely landing spot for the defensive tackle on Kalshi.

San Francisco has a need on the interior of their defensive line as well and are more ready to contend, so a player like Vea could provide a nice boost. He would also create better matchups for pass rusher Nick Bosa, who is hoping to have a massive 2026 campaign after playing just three games last year. However, the 49ers might not be willing to give Vea the extension he's seeking since they have a lot of money tied up with Brock Purdy, Bosa, Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans and Fred Warner. If Vea is willing to test the free agent market after this season, San Francisco makes sense as a one-year rental destination. Trade on Vea's next team at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500:

While many see the Chargers as a potential fit, Los Angeles was a solid team against the run a season ago. Dalvin Tomlinson is already in place in the middle of the defensive line, and the Chargers are unlikely to run a scheme with multiple defensive tackles. That being said, they do have some cap room to potentially fit a Vea extension in.

The Bears, Bills and Cowboys could all use Vea on the interior of their defensive lines but Chicago is probably the most likely candidate among these teams to be able to provide a long-term extension. The Bears ranked 27th in run defense a year ago and just shed DJ Moore's contract. Buffalo could make some moves to get Vea on a one-year rental similar to the 49ers, but is unlikely to commit money beyond this season. Of the teams in this tier, Chicago is the most likely landing spot.

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