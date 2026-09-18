Week 3 of the college football season will feature three games involving ranked teams Friday night, including No. 5 Miami vs. Wake Forest at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami, the runner-up for the national championship last season, is coming off two blowout wins against Stanford in Week 1 and Florida A&M in Week 2. Meanwhile, Wake Forest scored exactly 38 points in wins against Akron in Week 1 and Purdue in Week 2. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated every college football game 10,000 times and locked in its projections, which you can use to make the best trades at Florida prediction markets like Kalshi in Florida. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

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Wake Forest vs. Miami picks, predictions

Miami to beat Wake Forest YES ($0.92 per share on Kalshi)

Wake Forest to lose by 20 points or fewer or win outright ($0.50 per share on Polymarket)

Less than 56 points scored ($0.50 per share on ProphetX)

Miami to beat Wake Forest YES ($0.92 on Kalshi)

Miami has an eight-game winning streak against Wake Forest dating back to 1969. The Hurricanes haven't lost a regular season game since a 26-20 overtime defeat by SMU last November, having outscored opponents 122-13 through their first two games. Miami's offense recorded 856 total yards during its 77-7 drubbing of Florida A&M last weekend, scoring on 11 offensive possessions.

Wake Forest enters Week 3 having outscored opponents 38-26 through two games. The Demon Deacons totaled 411 yards of total offense during their double-overtime win against Purdue last Saturday.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Miami is trading at $0.92 per share to beat Wake Forest on the road on Friday, while the Demon Deacons are trading at $0.08 per share on Kalshi. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Miami to get a 33-14 victory over Wake Forest. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Wake Forest to lose by 20 or less points or win outright ($0.50 on Polymarket)

Miami is currently leading the ACC in total offense with 702.5 yards per game and scoring offense with 61 points per game. Quarterback Darian Mensah has thrown for 653 yards and eight touchdowns, which is tied for the most in the conference, on 41 of 45 passing, while the Hurricanes have rolled to big leads, allowing backups to get playing time late.

Wake Forest currently ranks fifth among ACC teams in total offense with 485.0 yards per game and eighth in scoring offense with 38.0 points per game through two games. Quarterback Gio Lopez has thrown for 575 yards and four touchdowns on 37 of 59 passing, while also recording 97 yards and two touchdowns on 21 rushing attempts.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Wake Forest to lose by 19 points. The Demon Deacons are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by 20 or fewer points at home, while Miami is trading at $0.51 per share to win by more than 21 points at Polymarket. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Less than 56 points ($0.50 on ProphetX)

Miami currently ranks third among ACC teams in total defense with 203.0 yards allowed per game and second in scoring defense with 6.5 points allowed per game. The Hurricanes held Florida A&M to 107 total yards and a 1 of 14 third down efficiency in Week 2.

Wake Forest ranks 13th among ACC teams in total defense with 380.0 yards allowed per game and 11th in scoring defense with 26.0 points allowed per game. Purdue recorded 455 yards of offense against the Demon Deacons Defense and went 7 of 14 on third down efficiency last week.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Miami and Wake Forest to combine for 47 points on Friday. Miami and Wake Forest combining to score less than 56 points is trading at $0.50 on ProphetX. Trade on college football here with the latest ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

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