The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. It's the regular-season opener for both clubs after they met twice during the preseason. Kalshi lists the Lakers to win at $0.66 per share, compared with $0.35 for the Warriors. The $0.66 price per share equates to a 66% probability for Los Angeles to win. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Kalshi prices a Lakers victory by six or more points at $0.53 per share, with the opposite outcome at $0.48. Fewer than 233.5 points is priced at $0.50 per share, compared with $0.52 for more than 233.5. SportsLine forecasts a 117-107 Lakers victory, totaling 224 points.

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With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 bonus, not a variable amount like other offers you'll see. That means a guaranteed bankroll to start trading. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the most trusted names in the industry.

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Warriors vs. Lakers picks, predictions

Lakers to win by 6+ points

Fewer than 233.5 combined points

Warriors vs. Lakers preview

The Lakers and Warriors already met twice in the preseason, with Golden State winning 124-98 on October 6 and 101-89 a week later. Austin Reaves scored 28 points in the second meeting, while new Lakers center Walker Kessler recorded 11 points and nine rebounds. Los Angeles committed 30 turnovers in that game. Luka Doncic averaged 33.5 points and 8.3 assists last season, with Reaves adding 23.3 points per game.

Golden State's Stephen Curry averaged 26.6 points last season. He tweaked his right ankle during Sunday's open practice, although coach Steve Kerr later described the injury as minor. The Warriors will be without Jimmy Butler, who's recovering from knee surgery, and Kristaps Porzingis has been sidelined by a health issue. Brandin Podziemski and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg scored 17 points apiece in the October 13 meeting. Wednesday's game starts at 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Trade on Lakers-Warriors here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Warriors vs. Lakers picks, predictions

Lakers to win by 6+ points (Yes $0.53 / No $0.48)

The Lakers finished 53-29 last season and won three of four regular-season meetings with the Warriors, including a 119-103 result in April. Doncic averaged 33.5 points and 8.3 assists in 2025-26, while Reaves scored 23.3 points per game. The Lakers have since added Kessler to their frontcourt, giving Wednesday's game a different roster from that April meeting.

The Warriors finished 37-45 last season. Curry averaged 26.6 points, and Podziemski contributed 13.8 per game. Kalshi prices a Lakers victory by six or more points at $0.53 for Yes and $0.48 for No. The No outcome covers a Warriors win or a Lakers victory by five points or fewer. SportsLine forecasts a 114-107 Lakers victory, a seven-point margin. That model score is reported separately from Kalshi's pricing, which also lists the Lakers at $0.66 to win outright and the Warriors at $0.35. Trade on Lakers-Warriors here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Fewer than 233.5 combined points

The Lakers averaged 116.3 points per game during the 2025-26 season, compared with 114.6 for the Warriors. Los Angeles allowed 114.6 points per game, while Golden State conceded 115.2. Those figures come from last season's rosters, before the Lakers added Kessler and the Warriors began preparing for an opening stretch without Porzingis. Golden State also has Butler recovering from knee surgery.

Their two preseason meetings produced 222 combined points on October 6 and 190 on October 13. Reaves scored 28 in the latter game, while Golden State held the Lakers to 26 second-half points. SportsLine's model is calling for these two teams to combine for 224 points on Wednesday. Trade on Lakers-Warriors here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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