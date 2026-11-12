Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors will see a familiar face on the other side Wednesday as they seek a ninth straight victory when they take on the Rockets at 9:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are 8-3 so far in the 2026 NBA season and are led by 38-year-old future Hall of Famers, with one-time Warriors star Kevin Durant still playing a big role for the Rockets. The Rockets are trading at $0.70 per share to beat the Warriors, and Durant is trading at $0.63 per share to score 20+ points tonight. Sports fans who want to make NBA predictions for Warriors vs. Rockets can take advantage of the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus as a new user after they deposit $10+ at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Get started at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus with a $10 deposit:

Head to the Polymarket promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you make a deposit. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a 28-12 (70%) run on top-rated picks.

Rockets vs. Warriors predictions on Polymarket

Rockets to win: 70%

Warriors to win: 31%

Rockets to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes 49%, No 52%

More than 221.5 points: Yes 50%, No 51%

Rockets to win: 70%

Houston has lost two of its past three, but it won seven of its first eight games this season and looks to get back on track in this second of three straight games at home. Durant led the team with 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as the Rockets won the first game of the homestand 110-100 against Denver on Monday. Houston made 14 3-pointers and outrebounded the Nuggets 51-39. Alperen Sengun scored 20 points and had 12 boards. The Rockets allow the fifth-fewest points in the league, five fewer than Golden State. The Rockets are winning in 65% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

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Warriors to win: 31%

Golden State has been rolling behind Curry and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg. Curry is second in the league in scoring at 30.6 points per game and comes in after leading the team with 25 points despite playing just 21 minutes in a 138-87 drubbing of New Orleans on Monday. Lendeborg had 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Curry is shooting 45.6% from 3-point range this season, and the Warriors are second in the NBA in scoring at 120.4 points per game. The SportsLine model has Golden State winning in 35% of its simulations.

A Golden State victory is trading at 31% on Polymarket. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Rockets to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes 49%, No 52%

Golden State is starting a six-game road trip and faces a Houston team that won two of the three meetings last season. All three were decided by four or fewer points, but the SportsLine model expects the Rockets win easily here. They win by more than 6.5 points at home in 53% of the model's simulations. Durant averaged 27 points in the three meetings last season, while Curry scored 21.5 per game over those three. Houston has won five of its six home games so far, while the Warriors have lost two of four on the road.

The Rockets to win by more than 6.5 is trading at 49% on Polymarket. The Warriors to lose by fewer than 6.5 or win outright trades at 52%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 221.5 points: Yes 50%, No 51%

Golden State scores points, though it doesn't give up a ton, sitting 12th in opponent scoring at 111.2 points per game. Houston is 13th in scoring at 115.5 but allows just 106.4. Durant comes in off back-to-back double-doubles for the first time with the Rockets and was two assists shy of a triple-double in Monday's victory. Golden State had three players with at least 20 points in its Monday victory, and the Warriors had at least 30 assists for the third consecutive game. The model has these teams scoring more than 221.5 points in 51.3% of its simulations.

The Warriors and Rockets combining to score more than 221.5 points is at 50% on Polymarket, while the teams finishing with less than 221.5 is 51%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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