The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. You can put those guaranteed funds to work trading Giants vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football and the New York City weather tonight. Trade on today's games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi prices the low temperature for the day (midnight deadline) to be 48 or 49 degrees at $0.45 per share, while the 46 to 47 band is priced at $0.19 per share. You can also trade on how many points will be scored tonight, with the wet and windy weather likely to have an impact on Commanders vs. Giants. More than 41.5 points is priced at $0.49 per share, while fewer is priced at $0.53 per share. The total has fallen as the weather for the Giants vs. Commanders game has worsened. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Weather for Giants vs. Commanders game

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos that the forecast is calling for likely rain around kickoff with chances tapering off throughout the night as a Nor'easter sweeps through the region. Winds are also projected to blow consistently in the low teens and potentially impact on young quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy and Jayden Daniels.

Temperatures are also likely to dip into the 40s. The Giants and Commanders played to a 27-27 tie in rainy conditions in Week 5, but Jameis Winston was the starting quarterback for the Giants and it was a day game with warmer conditions. Trade on weather for the Giants vs. Commanders game here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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