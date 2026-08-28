The jam-packed Week 0 college football schedule commences with eight games, with Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the TCU Horned Frogs in Dublin, Ireland, at noon ET. The schedule continues with San Jose State Spartans battling the USC Trojans at 3 p.m. and an ACC showdown between the NC State Wolfpack and Virginia Cavaliers at 3:30 p.m. Saturday's evening slate features the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors meeting the Stanford Cardinal at 7 p.m., followed by the UNLV Rebels squaring off with the Memphis Tigers at 10 p.m. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's advanced computer model and team of CFB experts have analyzed the Week 0 college football schedule and revealed their three best trades. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

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Week 0 college football prediction markets

USC to win by 38.5 or more points ($0.59 per share)

Hawaii to beat Stanford ($0.34 per share)

Virginia to beat NC State ($0.67 per share)

San Jose State vs. USC

The Trojans open the 2026 college football season locked in a tie at No. 14 in the initial Associated Press Top 25. Entering his fifth season, head coach Lincoln Riley faces a playoff-or-bust mission as USC returns star quarterback Jayden Maiava, along with a new core of pass-catchers. The Trojans will also introduce legendary defensive mind, Gary Patterson, to the team. Sportsline expert Micah Roberts says, "This is a USC team in the opener that is loaded this season, with nine starters back on offense. They have all five starters on the offensive line returning, and that's the biggest component I look at in these opening games. I think USC could be the next Indiana this year. USC shows off for the nation."

USC to win by 38.5 or more points is priced at $0.50 per share. USC to win by fewer than 38.5 points or lose the game outright is priced at $0.52 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Virginia vs. North Carolina State

Virginia enters the 2026 season looking to build on success after a surprising 11-win campaign and an ACC Championship Game appearance last year. Head coach Tony Elliott's team now has the expectation of proving itself as a sustained contender rather than a one-year wonder. Transfer quarterback Beau Pribula steps in, along with a key offensive newcomer, wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for Virginia to secure a 30-24 victory at home over NC State on Saturday.

Virginia is currently trading at $0.67 per share to beat NC State on Polymarket, while NC State to win is trading at $0.35 per share. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Stanford vs. Hawaii

Stanford football enters a new era for the 2026 season under first-year head coach Tavita Pritchard, who aims to snap a bowl-game drought that dates back to 2018. Former star quarterback Andrew Luck also will serve as general manager, adding a boost to the program's revamped leadership. The Cardinal will be led by transfer quarterback Davis Warren and key offensive weapons to commence their first game.

Hawaii faces high expectations following a 9-4 campaign and a 2025 Hawaii Bowl win. The Sportsline Projection Model predicts Hawaii to keep its momentum from last season and pull off the upset against Stanford, calling for the Rainbow Warriors to secure a 25-23 victory on the road. Trade on college football here with the latest Underdog Predicts promo code CBS:

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