Fans across the country will be treated to multiple must-see matchups taking place on Saturday as part of the Week 0 college football schedule. NC State battles Virginia in an early-season ACC showdown at 3:30 p.m. ET. Other notable matchups on the Week 0 college football schedule include USC vs. San Jose State, Hawaii vs. Stanford, New Mexico State vs. Florida State and Memphis vs. UNLV. More than 51.5 points scored in Virginia vs. NC State is trading at $0.49 per share on Kalshi. Claim the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

All of the updated Week 0 college football prediction market prices are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the college football trading advice and CFB predictions you need to make the best Week 0 college football trades now.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, has turned its attention to the latest college football prediction markets and locked in predictions for every CFB matchup. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states before locking in your college football predictions. Claim the Underdog Predicts promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Week 0 college football prediction markets

NC State ($0.37) vs. Virginia ($0.65)

The Wolfpack have dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning four consecutive meetings and six of the last seven overall. However, Virginia is coming off a record year, setting a school record 11 wins last season. The Cavaliers have won eight of their last nine season openers, while NC State has lost each of its past four games on the road.

Virginia is set to start quarterback Beau Pribula on Saturday, who went 7-3 as a starter at Missouri last season. He finished the 2025 campaign with a 67.4% completion percentage, 1,941 passing yards, and 17 total touchdowns. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for Virginia to secure a 30-24 victory over NC State.

The Cavaliers winning by more than 5.5 points is trading at $0.45 per share at Kalshi. Virginia to win by fewer than 5.5 points or lose the game outright is trading at $0.56. Claim the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

Memphis ($0.37) vs. UNLV ($0.64)

Both Memphis and UNLV featured high-powered offenses last season. UNLV averaged 34.1 points per game in 2025, while the Tigers scored 32.5 points per contest. However, Memphis is dealing with massive roster turnover. The Tigers have just one returning starter, tied for the second fewest in FBS, and a school-record 53 incoming transfers in 2026.

Meanwhile, UNLV is seeking a school-record fifth consecutive season-opening win, and head coach Dan Mullen has a track record of success. Mullen secured the most wins (10) by a UNLV head coach in his first season in 2025. SportsLine's model is projecting a hard-fought battle on Saturday night, with UNLV securing a 35-31 victory.

The Rebels winning by more than 6.5 points is trading at $0.46 per share. UNLV to win by fewer than 6.5 points or lose the game outright is trading at $0.56. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Week 0 college football prediction market prices