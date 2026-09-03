Week 1 of the 2026 college football season includes several notable games featuring Top 25 teams. The action kicks off on Thursday when Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 8 p.m. ET. The Week 1 college football schedule continues throughout the weekend, with big matchups like Auburn vs. Baylor, LSU vs. Clemson, Boise State vs. Oregon, Ole Miss vs. Louisville and Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin. The only Top 25 matchup this week happens when No. 24 Louisville battles No. 9 Ole Miss at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

The updated Week 1 college football prediction market prices are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the college football trading advice and CFB predictions you need to make the best Week 1 college football trades now.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, has turned its attention to the latest college football prediction markets and locked in predictions for every CFB matchup. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states before locking in your college football predictions. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Week 1 college football prediction markets

Georgia Tech ($0.68) vs. Colorado ($0.32)

Georgia Tech is coming off a 9-4 (6-2 ACC) season in 2025, having defeated Colorado 27-20 in its previous Week 1 matchup. The Yellow Jackets are expected to start transfer quarterback Alberto Mendoza, who backed up his brother, 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, on Indiana's national championship team last season.

Georgia Tech was second among ACC teams in total offense (460.0 yards per game, scoring offense (32.2 points per game), total defense (399.2 yards allowed per game) and scoring defense (24.8 points allowed per game) last season. Colorado named Julian Lewis as its starting quarterback ahead of the 2026 season. Lewis threw for 589 yards and four touchdowns on 52 of 94 passing in four appearances while redshirting in 2025. The Buffaloes ranked 15th among Big 12 teams in total offense (328.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (20.9 points per game), last in total defense (425.7 yards allowed per game) and 13th in scoring defense (30.5 points allowed per game).

SportsLine is predicting Georgia Tech to beat Colorado, 34-23, on Thursday. Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Yellow Jackets are trading at $0.68 to win at home, while the Buffaloes are trading at $0.32 at Kalshi. Claim the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

Miami ($0.93) vs. Stanford ($0.07)

Miami is coming off a 13-3 (6-2 ACC) season that concluded with a loss to Indiana in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Former Duke quarterback Darian Mensah will replace Carson Beck as the Hurricanes' starting quarterback.

Mensah threw for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions on 334 of 500 passing in 2025 and will be joined by his primary receiver, Cooper Barkate, who transferred after leading the Blue Devils with 72 receptions for 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns. Miami's offense will return running back Mark Fletcher Jr., who recorded 112 yards and two touchdowns on 17 rushing attempts, and wide receiver Malachi Toney, who recorded 10 receptions for 112 yards and one touchdown, respectively, in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Stanford is coming off a 37-27 win against Hawaii in Week 0 to kick off new head coach Tavita Pritchard's tenure. Quarterback Davis Warren threw for 310 yards and one touchdown on 22 of 34 passing, while running back Micah Ford recorded 99 yards and three touchdowns on 25 rushing attempts.

SportsLine is predicting Miami to beat Stanford, 36-13, on Friday. The Hurricanes are trading at $0.93, while the Cardinal are trading at $0.07 at Polymarket. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

LSU ($0.77) vs. Clemson ($0.23)

LSU will kick off its first season under new head coach Lane Kiffin against Clemson in Baton Rouge on Saturday. Kiffin led Ole Miss to its first College Football Playoff berth before accepting the position at LSU, forcing him to miss the postseason.

LSU will start former Arizona State quarterback Sam Levitt, who threw for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions while being limited to seven games due to injuries in 2025. LSU's passing attack will also feature junior tight end Trey'Dez Green, who recorded 33 receptions for 433 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Clemson will start redshirt junior Christopher Vizzina at quarterback following Cade Klubnik's departure. Vizzina threw for 406 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception on 45 of 71 passing in five games last season, which included making one start in Klubnik's absence last October.

LSU is trading at $0.77 to win at home, while Clemson is trading at $0.23 at Kalshi. SportsLine is projecting LSU to win, 31-18, on Saturday. Claim the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

Baylor ($0.28) vs. Auburn ($0.72)

Auburn will kick off its first season under head coach Alex Golesh with a home game against Baylor on Saturday. Golesh, who went 23-15 in three seasons at South Florida, will take over a team that went 5-7 (1-7 SEC) in 2025. Former USF quarterback Byrum Brown followed his head coach to Auburn after throwing for 7,690 yards, 61 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in four seasons in Tampa, including 3,158 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2025. Auburn ranked 10th among SEC teams in total offense (373.9 yards per game), 11th in scoring offense (26.8 points per game), seventh in total defense (329.2 yards allowed per game) and scoring defense (20.7 points allowed per game) last season.

Baylor finished the 2025 season with a 5-7 (3-6 Big 12) record. The Bears will start former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, who threw for 2,264 yards, 16 touchdowns, and an SEC-worst 14 interceptions, in Week 1. Baylor ranked third among Big 12 teams in total offense (451.1 yards per game), fifth in scoring offense (31.1 points per game), 12th in total defense (392.1 yards allowed per game) and 15th in scoring defense (32.6 points allowed per game) in 2025.

Auburn is trading at $0.72 to win at home, while Baylor is trading at $0.28 at Polymarket. SportsLine is predicting Auburn to beat Baylor, 36-23, on Saturday. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Louisville ($0.29) vs. Ole Miss ($0.71)

Louisville will face Ole Miss at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday evening. The Cardinals finished their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm with a 9-4 (4-4 ACC) record in 2025, which included winning their final regular season game against Kentucky and the Boca Raton Bowl against Toledo.

Louisville will start Lincoln Kienholz at quarterback, making him the fourth transfer player to begin the season under center in four years. Kienholz spent three seasons at Ohio State behind Kyle McCord, Will Howard and Julian Sayin, throwing for 139 yards and one touchdown on 11 of 14 passing in seven appearances last season.

Ole Miss is coming off its best season of the modern era, going 13-2 (7-1 SEC) and making its first College Football Playoff appearance. Pete Golding was named permanent head coach after taking over for a departing Lane Kiffin during the playoffs, which included a Fiesta Bowl loss to Miami in the semifinal.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw for 3,937 yards, the most among SEC quarterbacks, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions on 294 of 445 passing, while also recording 527 yards and eight touchdowns on 133 rushing attempts.

Ole Miss is trading at $0.71 to win, while Louisville is trading at $0.29 at Kalshi. SportsLine is projecting the Rebels to win, 33-22, on Sunday. Claim the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

Wisconsin ($0.09) vs. Notre Dame ($0.92)

Wisconsin will face Notre Dame at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday night. The Badgers finished their third season under head coach Luke Fickell with a 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten) record in 2025. Wisconsin will start former Old Dominion quarterback Colton Joseph in Week 1. Joseph threw for 4,251 yards, 32 touchdowns and 15 interceptions on 306 of 512 passing during his first two collegiate seasons. The Badgers ranked last among Big Ten teams in total offense (253.1 yards per game) and scoring offense (12.8 points per game), as well as seventh in total defense (323.5 yards allowed per game) and scoring defense (21.6 points allowed per game).

Notre Dame finished 2025 with a 10-2 record, withdrawing from consideration for other bowl games after missing the College Football Playoff, after making the National Championship Game the previous season. Quarterback C.J. Carr threw for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions on 195 of 293 passing while starting in all 12 games as a redshirt sophomore. Notre Dame will look to replace running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, with junior Aneyas Williams expected to carry the load. Williams recorded 224 yards and five touchdowns on 24 rushing attempts in 2025.

Notre Dame is trading at $0.92 to win, while Wisconsin is trading at $0.29 at Kalshi. SportsLine is projecting the Fighting Irish to win, 35-13, on Sunday. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Week 1 college football prediction market prices