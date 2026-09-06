The Week 1 college football schedule features two more games on Sunday, both of which kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Ole Miss Rebels take on the Louisville Cardinals in Nashville, while the Wisconsin Badgers battle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Lambeau Field. Claim the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

The updated Week 1 college football prediction market prices are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the college football trading advice and CFB predictions you need to make the best Week 1 college football trades now.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, has turned its attention to the latest college football prediction markets and locked in predictions for every CFB matchup. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states before locking in your college football predictions. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Week 1 college football prediction markets

Louisville ($0.29) vs. Ole Miss ($0.71)

Louisville will face Ole Miss at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday evening. The Cardinals finished their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm with a 9-4 (4-4 ACC) record in 2025, which included winning their final regular season game against Kentucky and the Boca Raton Bowl against Toledo.

Louisville will start Lincoln Kienholz at quarterback, making him the fourth transfer player to begin the season under center in four years. Kienholz spent three seasons at Ohio State behind Kyle McCord, Will Howard and Julian Sayin, throwing for 139 yards and one touchdown on 11 of 14 passing in seven appearances last season.

Ole Miss is coming off its best season of the modern era, going 13-2 (7-1 SEC) and making its first College Football Playoff appearance. Pete Golding was named permanent head coach after taking over for a departing Lane Kiffin during the playoffs, which included a Fiesta Bowl loss to Miami in the semifinal.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw for 3,937 yards, the most among SEC quarterbacks, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions on 294 of 445 passing, while also recording 527 yards and eight touchdowns on 133 rushing attempts.

Ole Miss is trading at $0.71 to win, while Louisville is trading at $0.29 at Kalshi. SportsLine is projecting the Rebels to win, 33-22, on Sunday. Claim the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

Wisconsin ($0.09) vs. Notre Dame ($0.92)

Wisconsin will face Notre Dame at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday night. The Badgers finished their third season under head coach Luke Fickell with a 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten) record in 2025. Wisconsin will start former Old Dominion quarterback Colton Joseph in Week 1. Joseph threw for 4,251 yards, 32 touchdowns and 15 interceptions on 306 of 512 passing during his first two collegiate seasons. The Badgers ranked last among Big Ten teams in total offense (253.1 yards per game) and scoring offense (12.8 points per game), as well as seventh in total defense (323.5 yards allowed per game) and scoring defense (21.6 points allowed per game).

Notre Dame finished 2025 with a 10-2 record, withdrawing from consideration for other bowl games after missing the College Football Playoff, after making the National Championship Game the previous season. Quarterback C.J. Carr threw for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions on 195 of 293 passing while starting in all 12 games as a redshirt sophomore. Notre Dame will look to replace running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, with junior Aneyas Williams expected to carry the load. Williams recorded 224 yards and five touchdowns on 24 rushing attempts in 2025.

Notre Dame is trading at $0.92 to win, while Wisconsin is trading at $0.29 at Kalshi. SportsLine is projecting the Fighting Irish to win, 35-13, on Sunday. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Week 1 college football prediction market prices