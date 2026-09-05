Week 1 of the 2026 college football season will include several notable matchups, including Baylor vs. Auburn, Clemson vs. LSU and UCLA vs. California. Auburn vs. Baylor is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday, Clemson vs. LSU is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and UCLA vs. California kicks off at 10:30 p.m. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated every college football game 10,000 times and locked in its projections, which you can use to make the best trades on prediction market platforms. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states before making your college football predictions. Claim the latest Underdog promo code here and register with the Underdog Predict promo code CBS:

Week 1 college football prediction markets

LSU to beat Clemson ($0.77 per share on Kalshi)

Auburn to beat Baylor ($0.72 per share on Polymarket)

UCLA to beat California (56% per share on Underdog Predict)

LSU vs. Clemson

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that LSU is trading at $0.77 per share to beat Clemson, while Clemson is trading at $0.23 per share at Kalshi. LSU enters its first season under new head coach Lane Kiffin, who led Ole Miss to a College Football Playoff berth, following a 7-6 (3-5 SEC) finish in 2025.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt, the top-ranked prospect for the 2026 transfer cycle, will take over an LSU team that ranked last among the SEC in total offense (333.5 yards per game) and 14th in scoring offense (22.8 points per game). LSU junior tight end Trey'Dez Green was included on CBS Sports' Preseason All-America first team, recording 33 receptions for 433 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025. Offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, linebacker Whit Weeks, and defensive back Ty Benefield were included on the second team.

Clemson is coming off a 7-6 (4-4 ACC) season in 2025 and will replace veteran quarterback Cade Klubnik, who was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Redshirt junior Christopher Vizzina is set to start at quarterback, having thrown for 406 yards, four touchdowns and one interception on 45 of 71 passing in five games last season, which included making one start in Klubnik's absence in October.

Clemson ranked eighth among ACC teams in total offense (392.2 yards per game), 11th in scoring offense (27.2 points per game), eighth in total defense (356.7 yards allowed per game) and third in scoring defense (20.5 points allowed per game) in 2025. Clemson junior linebacker Sammy Brown was selected to CBS Sports' Preseason All-America first team, having recorded 106 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in 13 games last season.

SportsLine's advanced computer model projects LSU to win, 29-18. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Baylor vs. Auburn

Auburn is trading at $0.72 per share to beat Baylor, while Baylor is trading at $0.28 per share at Kalshi. The Tigers enter their first season under new head coach Alex Golesh, who went 23-15 in three seasons at South Florida, in 2026. Former South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown followed Golesh to Auburn and threw for 7,690 yards, 61 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in four seasons, which included 3,158 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2025. Auburn went 5-7 (1-7 SEC) in 2025, ranking 10th among SEC teams in total offense (373.9 yards per game), 11th in scoring offense (26.8 points per game), seventh in total defense (329.2 yards allowed per game) and scoring defense (20.7 points allowed per game).

Former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway will start at quarterback for Baylor in Week 1. Lagway threw for 2,264 yards, 16 touchdowns and an SEC worst 14 interceptions last season. Baylor finished the 2025 season, its sixth under head coach Dave Aranda, with a 5-7 (3-6 Big 12) record. The Bears ranked third in the Big 12 in total offense (451.1 yards per game), fifth in scoring offense (31.1 points per game), 12th in total defense (392.1 yards allowed per game) and 15th in scoring defense (32.6 points allowed per game).

SportsLine's model projects Auburn to win 31-19. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

UCLA vs. California

The Bruins are coming off a 3-9 (3-6 Big Ten) season in 2025 and enter their first under new head coach Bob Chesney, who went 21-6 (12-4 Sun Belt) in two seasons at James Madison. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who transferred from Tennessee last season, will return as UCLA's starter, having thrown for 1,928 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 208 of 323 passing, while also recording 505 yards and four touchdowns on 112 rushing attempts. The Bruins ranked 16th among Big Ten teams in total offense (319.9 yards per game), 17th in scoring offense (18.2 points per game), 15th in total defense (387.0 yards allowed per game) and last in scoring defense (33.4 points allowed per game).

California enters its first season under head coach Tosh Lupoi, who spent the past four seasons as the defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at Oregon. The Bears ranked 13th in the ACC in total offense (357.6 yards per game), 11th in scoring offense (25.3 points per game), ninth in total defense (361.8 yards allowed per game) and scoring defense (27.2 points allowed per game).

SportsLine's model projects Cal to secure the 27-24 victory at home. Trade on college football here with the latest Underdog Predict promo code CBS:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.