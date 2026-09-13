Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season will include several notable matchups on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings will host the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET in a game that will have early implications for the NFC North title race. The Packers and Vikings split home wins in 2025, but Minnesota holds a recent advantage with four wins in the last six meetings.

The Vikings are currently trading as the favorite at home entering Sunday's game on several prediction market platforms, including Kaslhi, where Minnesota is trading at $0.55 per share to beat Green Bay. Two NFC East Division matchups are also featured on the Week 1 Sunday slate with Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET and Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated every NFL game 10,000 times and locked in its projections, which you can use to make the best trades on prediction market platforms. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

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Week 1 NFL prediction markets

Packers vs. Vikings: Vikings to win ($0.55 on Kalshi)

Commanders vs. Eagles: Eagles to win by 5+ points ($0.52 on Polymarket)

Cowboys vs. Giants: Cowboys to win ($0.61 on Underdog Predict)

Packers vs. Vikings

Minnesota is coming off a 9-8 season in 2025, splitting wins with the first-place Bears and second-place Packers and beating the last-place Detroit Lions twice. The Vikings signed Kyler Murray in March and announced him as the starting quarterback over Carson Wentz and J.J. McCarthy in August. Murray takes over a passing attack featuring one of the NFL's best wide receiver trios in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings, as well as veteran tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The Packers went 9-7-1 during the regular season and were defeated by the arch-rival Bears in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs. Quarterback Jordan Love enters his fourth season as a starter since taking over for Aaron Rodgers as a starter in 2023. Green Bay is expected to be without All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons as he continues to work back from a torn ACL and meniscus damage and is targeting a Week 6 return.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Vikings are trading at $0.55 to win at home, while the Packers are trading at $0.46 on Kalshi. SportsLine is projecting the Vikings to beat the Packers, 23-21, in Week 1. Trade on NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Commanders vs. Eagles

The Eagles finished the 2025 season with an 11-6 record and first in the NFC East for the second consecutive year and third time in four years, but were still viewed by many as a disappointment coming off their dominant Super Bowl LIX win. Philadelphia's offense averaged 22.3 points per game in 2025, which was 4.9 points less than the previous year, leading to the firing of former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, who was replaced by former Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion. The Eagles also traded former All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots, which should result in DeVonta Smith getting an expanded role playing alongside rookie Makai Lemon.

The Commanders finished last in the NFC East in 2025 following quarterback Jayden Daniels' improbable 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year season in 2024. Daniels was limited to just seven starts, going 2-5 while throwing for 1,262 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions on 114 of 188 passing and recording 278 yards and two touchdowns on 278 rushing attempts. Washington had several offseason additions, signing wide receiver Stefon Diggs, tight end Chig Okonkwo and running backs Rachaad White and Jerome Ford.

Philadelphia is trading at $0.52 to win by five or more points at home, while Washington is trading at $0.50 to lose by four or fewer points or win outright at Polymarket. SportsLine is projecting the Eagles to beat the Commanders, 27-18, on Sunday. Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Cowboys vs. Giants

The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 7-9-1 finish in 2025, which saw star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb limited to 14 games due to a high ankle sprain and concussion. Lamb still recorded more than 1,000 yards despite limited play in 2025 and will remain the primary option on a passing attack that also includes George Pickens, who is in a contract year.

The Giants are coming off a 4-13 finish in 2025, ranking last in the NFC East. Quarterback Jaxson Dart showed flashes of his first-round potential, throwing for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions on 216 of 339 passing, despite battling injuries during his rookie season.

Dallas has dominated the NFC East rivalry matchup with the Giants in recent years, winning nine of the last 10 games and scoring 40 or more points in three of the last six matchups. The Cowboys are trading at $0.61 to win on the road, while the Giants are trading at $0.40 to win. Sportsline is projecting Dallas to win, 28-26, on Sunday night. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for NFL games by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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