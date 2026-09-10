An NFC West rivalry is set to renew when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Kickoff from Melbourne, Australia, is set for 8:35 p.m. ET. Kalshi, one of the largest NFL prediction markets, prices the Rams at $0.65 per share to beat the 49ers, who are trading at $0.36 per share. More than 47.5 points to be scored is trading at $0.52 per share. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

The NFL Week 1 schedule also features several other division rivalries, including an NFC North battle between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Green Bay leads the all-time series 67-61-3, but the Vikings have fared well in recent years, winning six of the past 10 meetings. The Vikings, who are coming off a 9-8 campaign in 2025, signed former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray this offseason to lead the offense.

All of the updated Week 1 NFL prediction market prices are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL trading advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 1 on a 47-32 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks on NFL prediction markets and prediction market apps could have seen strong returns. Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 1 NFL prediction market prices and locked in predictions for every NFL matchup. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Week 1 NFL predictions

49ers vs. Rams preview

Friday's matchup between the Rams and 49ers marks the first-ever NFL game in Australia. These two teams split the season series in 2025, with both teams securing a win on the road. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was electric against San Franaciso last season, throwing seven touchdowns and zero interceptions in two appearances. Stafford is coming off an MVP season, helping the Rams rank first in the NFL in points per game (30.5), total yards per game (394.6), and passing yards per game (268.1).

The 49ers added another offensive weapon in wide receiver Mike Evans this offseason. Evans is coming off an injury-riddled season in Tampa Bay, which snapped his streak of 11 straight seasons with 1,000+ receiving yards. Defensively, the Niners are excited about the return of defensive end Nick Bosa, who's coming back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 3 of 2025. Bosa is T-9th-most sacks per game (0.76) in NFL history (min. 75 games).

The SportsLine Projection Model has Los Angeles winning this matchup at home by a score of 28-21. Polymarket prices the Rams at $0.65 per share to win, while the 49ers are trading at $0.36 per share to win. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Bears vs. Panthers preview

Two teams that won their respective divisions are set to square off when the Carolina Panthers host the Chicago Bears in Week 1. The Bears are coming off a season in which they finished 11-6 under their first-year head coach Ben Johnson. Quarterback Caleb Williams played well in his first season under Johnson, finishing with 3,942 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Williams finished the year throwing two or more touchdowns in eight of his final nine contests, which includes two playoff games.

Meanwhile, the Panthers topped the NFC South despite posting an 8-9 record. Panthers QB Bryce Young is coming off his best season as a professional, throwing for 3,011 yards and 23 touchdowns. Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was extremely effective for the Panthers in his rookie campaign, hauling in 70 receptions for 1,014 yards and seven scores.

The SportsLine Projection Model has Chicago winning this matchup on the road by a score of 27-23. Kalshi prices the Bears at $0.59 per share to win, while the Panthers are trading at $0.41 per share to win. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Vikings vs. Packers preview

Two bitter rivals will collide when the Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers for an NFC North clash at 4:25 p.m. ET. Minnesota has had the upper hand over its rivals in recent years, winning three of the past four meetings with Green Bay. The Vikings are coming off a disappointing 9-8 campaign, which included a 4-4 record. Minnesota's offense averaged just 275 yards per game last season, which is why the Vikings signed former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray this offseason.

The Packers finished the 2025 campaign with a 9-7-1 record, losing to the Bears in the NFL Wild Card round. Head coach Matt LaFleur will look to lean on running back Josh Jacobs, who racked up 13 rushing touchdowns in 2025. Jacobs has now scored 12 or more rushing touchdowns in three of his past four seasons, but SportsLine's model is projecting Minnesota's defense to hold Jacobs to just 3.4 yards per carry on Sunday.

The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for the Vikings to walk away with a 22-20 victory at home over Green Bay. Minnesota to win is trading at $0.54 per share, while the Packers are trading at $0.47 per share to beat the Vikings. Claim the latest Underdog Predict promo code here and register with the Underdog promo code CBS:

Week 1 NFL prediction market prices

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.