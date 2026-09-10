Matthew Stafford threw for 46 touchdowns last season, the most in a single season throughout his illustrious career, helping him win the NFL MVP Award. Stafford and the Rams will square off against a familiar foe on Thursday when they battle the San Francisco 49ers in Australia. Stafford threw seven touchdowns in two games against the 49ers last season, and he's trading at $0.56 per share to throw for 250+ yards against San Francisco on Thursday. Ahead of the full Week 1 NFL schedule, we'll look at some of the NFL player props available involving Stafford and several other players at Kalshi, Polymarket and ProphetX, a few of the largest NFL prediction markets. Click here to get started trading on the NFL at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

These platforms are all offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up, and these offers can be used when trading on NFL Week 1.

Check out the Kalshi promo code, Polymarket promo code and Underdog Predicts promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Get a $50 sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now:

Rams vs. 49ers, NFL player props

Matthew Stafford (Rams): 2+ passing touchdowns ($0.58)

Mike Evans (49ers): 40+ receiving yards ($0.65)

Matthew Stafford (Rams): 2+ passing touchdowns ($0.58)

Matthew Stafford finished with 46 passing touchdowns last season, which is a big reason why he was named MVP in 2025. Stafford had just three games, including the playoffs, in which he failed to record 2+ passing touchdowns. Stafford also had tremendous success against the 49ers a season ago, throwing for three or more touchdowns in both meetings against San Francisco. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Stafford will throw for 2.3 touchdowns on average against the Niners. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on NFL player props and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

WR Mike Evans (49ers): 40+ receiving yards ($0.65)

Mike Evans has been one of the most consistent wide receivers since entering the league, recording 1,000 or more receiving yards in 10 of his 11 seasons in the NFL. He's coming off the worst campaign of his career, finishing with just 30 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns. Evans dealt with several injuries last season, but now that he's a member of the 49ers, he'll likely see fewer double teams with the likes of Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Deebo Samuel Sr. on the same side of the ball. The SportsLine Projection Model will finish with 49.5 receiving yards against the Rams in Week 1. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.