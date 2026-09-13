Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart showed flashes of brilliance during his rookie season, and now he'll have a veteran head coach in John Harbaugh to bring out his best in 2026. The Giants open their season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 1, and it will be Dart's first chance to show what he can do within the new system. Dart scored nine rushing touchdowns last year, and Kalshi prices the former Ole Miss star at $0.29 per share to get into the end zone tonight. Dart to record 30+ rushing yards is trading at $05.3 per share. Ahead of the full Week 1 NFL schedule, we'll look at some of the NFL player props available involving Dart and several other players at Kalshi, Polymarket and ProphetX, a few of the largest NFL prediction markets. Click here to get started trading on the NFL at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

These platforms are all offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up, and these offers can be used when trading on NFL Week 1.

Check out the Kalshi promo code, Polymarket promo code and Underdog Predicts promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Get a $50 sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now:

Week 1 NFL player props

Josh Allen (Bills): 200+ passing yards NO ($0.38 on Kalshi)

Jalen Hurts (Eagles): 30+ passing attempts NO ($0.57 on Kalshi)

Jaxson Dart (Giants): To score a touchdown (31% on Polymarket)

QB Josh Allen (Bills): 200+ passing yards NO ($0.38 on Kalshi)

Allen was the NFL MVP in 2024, and he followed that up with another impressive season in 2025. However, with Buffalo leaning more heavily on its running game, Allen only averaged 215.8 passing yards per game -- his lowest since 2019. He'll open the season against the vaunted defense of the Houston Texans, who led the NFL in total defense a season ago. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts that Allen only throws for 196 yards on average in this Week 1 matchup. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on NFL player props and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

QB Jalen Hurts (Eagles): 30+ passing attempts NO ($0.57 on Kalshi)

"I know the Eagles will want to show off their new offense, but they have spoken about getting better running the ball, and that's easy for them to do this week with their offensive line healthy, Saquon Barkley healthy, and Jalen Hurts is expected to run more too," SportsLine NFL expert Dave Richard said. "That should be advantageous versus a Commanders defense that added a total stud in Sonny Styles but surrounded him with some suspect run stoppers, particularly up front. If the Eagles play with a lead, which I expect, Hurts won't be asked to throw a lot and can be eased into the new passing scheme over time, not in Week 1." Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on NFL player props and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

QB Jaxson Dart (Giants): To score a touchdown (31% on Polymarket)

"Jaxson Dart completed 63% of his passes last season for 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in his 14 games, but where he gained his most notoriety was as a QB running for 487 yards and 9 TDs. Sunday night, New York will be the game of the day against the hated Dallas Cowboys, with the biggest spotlight available," SportsLine NFL expert Micah Roberts said. "Dart loves the spotlight. I think Dart's going to take advantage of all the cameras and use the media to further enhance his brand and make himself the story. He's a flashy guy, and he plays that way. Dart scores a touchdown on the ground." Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

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