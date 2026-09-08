Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will look for revenge when the Patriots travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 NFL Kickoff Game on Wednesday at 8:20 p.m. ET. Maye is coming off a stellar season in which he finished second in the MVP balloting after throwing for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns. Maye completed 62.8% of his passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns in New England's loss to Seattle in Super Bowl LX. Ahead of Patriots vs. Seahawks and the full NFL Week 1 schedule, we'll look at some of the NFL player props available involving Maye and several other players at Kalshi, Polymarket and Underdog.

These platforms are all offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up, and these offers can be used when trading on NFL Week 1. Click here to get started trading on the NFL at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Kalshi promo code, Polymarket promo code and Underdog Predicts promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Get a $50 sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now:

Week 1 NFL player props

Drake Maye (Patriots): 225+ passing yards ($0.55)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seahawks): 80+ receiving yards ($0.55)



Matthew Stafford (Rams): 2+ passing touchdowns ($0.58)

Mike Evans (49ers): 40+ receiving yards ($0.65)

QB Drake Maye (Patriots): 225+ passing yards ($0.55)

Anyone researching prediction market legal states should know Drake Maye is coming off a spectacular sophomore campaign in 2025, which saw him finish as the runner-up in MVP voting and his first Super Bowl appearance. Maye finished fourth in the league with 4,394 passing yards, and he racked up 295 passing yards against Seattle in the Super Bowl. Maye eclipsed 225 passing yards 15 times last season, including the playoffs, and averaged 9.4 yards per completion on the road in 2025. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is projecting Maye to throw for 263.1 passing yards in Week 1. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seahawks): 80+ receiving yards ($0.55)

Anyone looking for the best prediction market apps should know Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a breakout campaign in 2025, racking up 119 catches for a league-best 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns on 163 targets. Smith-Njigba was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year, which led him to become the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history with a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension. Smith-Njigba showcased his elite route-running and explosiveness by averaging 15.1 yards per reception last season, and SportsLine's model expects he'll have another productive performance against New England in Week 1, projecting he'll finish with 84.5 receiving yards on average. Claim the latest Underdog Predict promo code here and register with the Underdog promo code CBS:

Matthew Stafford (Rams): 2+ passing touchdowns ($0.58)



Matthew Stafford finished with 46 passing touchdowns last season, which is a big reason why he was named MVP in 2025. Stafford had just three games, including the playoffs, in which he failed to record 2+ passing touchdowns. Stafford also had tremendous success against the 49ers a season ago, throwing for three or more touchdowns in both meetings against San Francisco. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Stafford will throw for 2.3 touchdowns on average against the Niners. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on NFL player props and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

WR Mike Evans (49ers): 40+ receiving yards ($0.65)

Mike Evans has been one of the most consistent wide receivers since entering the league, recording 1,000 or more receiving yards in 10 of his 11 seasons in the NFL. He's coming off the worst campaign of his career, finishing with just 30 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns. Evans dealt with several injuries last season, but now that he's a member of the 49ers, he'll likely see fewer double teams with the likes of Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Deebo Samuel Sr. on the same side of the ball. The SportsLine Projection Model will finish with 49.5 receiving yards against the Rams in Week 1. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.