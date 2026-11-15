The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a deposit of $10 or more. Sunday's NFL Week 10 schedule includes Raiders vs. Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET. Bengals vs. Steelers closes out the day on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Seahawks tackle Charles Cross (ankle) is officially inactive. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Polymarket favors the Seahawks at 73% to win against the Raiders' 28%, while the Bengals carry 64% to win, compared with 37% for the Steelers. Those figures come from Polymarket's global site, and pricing or availability on the regulated U.S. app may differ. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Raiders vs. Seahawks predictions

Las Vegas hands the offense to rookie Fernando Mendoza after trading Kirk Cousins to Minnesota. The No. 1 overall pick is preparing for his first NFL start, having completed six of eight passes for 48 yards in his only previous appearance. The switch follows a 38-17 loss to San Francisco, where five second-half turnovers wiped out the Raiders' opportunities. Las Vegas rushed for just 24 yards on 15 carries.

Seattle arrives after holding Arizona to three points in a 17-3 victory. Drew Lock threw for 175 yards, while AJ Barner scored on a short run and a touchdown catch. Sam Darnold's quad and rib injuries leave Lock in line to start despite elbow and oblique issues. The Seahawks' defense leads the league in yards allowed per game, a test for Mendoza. Polymarket gives Seattle 73% to win, compared with 28% for Las Vegas. SportsLine calls for a 27-20 Seahawks victory. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Bengals vs. Steelers predictions

Cincinnati returns from Madrid with four straight wins and shares first place in the AFC North. Joe Burrow completed 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-17 victory over Atlanta. Ja'Marr Chase caught 10 passes for 155 yards, while Tee Higgins accounted for the other two touchdown catches. The Bengals scored on all four possessions before halftime and have reached 30 points in each of their past four games.

Pittsburgh also enters at 6-2 after a bye. In its most recent game, the Steelers beat Cleveland 27-6 behind 143 rushing yards from Jaylen Warren and eight sacks from the defense. Pittsburgh already defeated Cincinnati 30-27 in Week 3, sealing the win on a late strip-sack of Burrow. The rematch will decide the division lead. Polymarket lists Cincinnati at 64% to win against 37% for Pittsburgh. SportsLine's projected score favors the Bengals 29-24. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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