The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. Sunday's NFL Week 10 schedule includes Jets vs. Bills, Packers vs. Vikings, and Titans vs. Jaguars, all kicking off at 1 p.m. ET. The Bills are pursuing their fifth straight victory, while the Packers have won five of their last six. Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist/chest) is inactive. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kalshi quotes the Bills at $0.80 per share to beat the Jets, compared with $0.61 for the Packers and $0.84 for the Jaguars. The $0.80 price per share equates to an 80% implied probability for the Bills to win. SportsLine's projected scores favor all three teams. Prices can change before kickoff.

Week 10 NFL picks, predictions at Kalshi

Jets vs. Bills: Bills to win ($0.80 Yes / $0.21 No)

Bills to win ($0.80 Yes / $0.21 No) Packers vs. Vikings: Packers to win ($0.61 Yes / $0.40 No)

Packers to win ($0.61 Yes / $0.40 No) Titans vs. Jaguars: Jaguars to win ($0.84 Yes / $0.17 No)

Jets vs. Bills predictions

The Bills controlled possession for more than 42 minutes in Monday's 23-6 victory over Minnesota. James Cook III rushed 31 times for 107 yards and a touchdown. Josh Allen threw for 234 yards and found Keleki Latu for a 25-yard score. Buffalo's defense forced three turnovers, while the Vikings failed to convert a third down.

The Jets couldn't keep pace with Kansas City in a 35-12 loss. Geno Smith passed for 165 yards and was sacked five times. Breece Hall returned from a quad injury and gained 61 rushing yards, but New York managed only 58 yards after halftime. Its defense has allowed more than 140 rushing yards per game across its last four outings. Kalshi prices Buffalo at $0.80 per share to win. SportsLine has the Bills winning 34-22 and gives them a 57% chance to finish more than 7.5 points ahead. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Packers vs. Vikings predictions

Green Bay's passing game had quite an afternoon against New England. Jordan Love completed 23 of 29 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-27 victory. Christian Watson caught seven passes for 171 yards, and Xavier McKinney intercepted two throws. Sunday's meeting brings a chance to answer their Week 1 defeat to Minnesota.

Kyler Murray missed Monday's 23-6 loss to Buffalo with a hamstring injury, and Carson Wentz completed eight of 25 throws for 81 yards with two interceptions. The Vikings acquired Kirk Cousins from Las Vegas on Tuesday, adding another option before the trip to Lambeau Field if he's ready to roll. Minnesota's offense didn't convert a third down against the Bills. Kalshi prices Green Bay at $0.61 per share to win. SportsLine favors the Packers 22-18, but its simulation gives Green Bay a 50% chance to win by more than 2.5 points. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Titans vs. Jaguars predictions

Jacksonville has put together consecutive wins, the latest a 33-10 victory at Baltimore. Trevor Lawrence threw for 242 yards and connected with Parker Washington on a 50-yard touchdown. Bhayshul Tuten added an early rushing score. The Jaguars forced three turnovers and held the Ravens to 227 yards. Lawrence has 18 touchdown passes against four interceptions this season.

Tennessee had last weekend off after a 43-36 overtime loss to Cincinnati. Cam Ward threw for a career-high 304 yards and two touchdowns, while Tony Pollard rushed for 117 yards and two scores. Amani Hooker intercepted three passes, yet the Titans couldn't protect a late seven-point lead. They're 1-7. Kalshi lists Jacksonville at $0.84 per share to win. SportsLine's 34-16 score favors the Jaguars, and its simulation gives them a 65% chance to win by more than 10.5 points. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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