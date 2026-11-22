Week 11 NFL prediction markets are live, and NFL player props are driving a portion of the trading volume on the best prediction market apps. Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is coming off his best performance of the season, catching 11 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns in a 46-40 loss to the 49ers. Pickens was targeted 18 times in the contest and the potential for another shootout against the Titans where he sees heavy volume on Sunday is a big reason why he's one of our top Week 11 NFL player props for Sunday.

Our experts have identified their favorite NFL predictions for Sunday and also included NFL picks involving Kyle Monangai, Cam Ward, Amon-Ra St. Brown and James Cook. Target them on some of the largest NFL prediction markets like Kalshi, Polymarket, ProphetX, Novig and FanDuel Predicts. Get a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

These platforms are all offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up, and these offers can be used when trading on NFL Week 11. Check out the Kalshi promo code, Polymarket promo code, ProphetX promo code and NoVig promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS now:

Week 11 NFL player props

Kyle Monangai (Bears): 45+ rushing yards ($0.53 per share on Kalshi)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions): 7+ receptions (56% on Polymarket)

Cam Ward (Titans): 225+ passing yards ($0.60 per share on Kalshi)

George Pickens (Cowboys): 70+ receiving yards (52% on Polymarket)



James Cook (Bills): Longest rush 19+ yards (55% on NoVig)

RB Kyle Monangai (Bears): 45+ rushing yards ($0.53 per share on Kalshi)

"Kyle Monangai is returning to Chicago's lineup after suffering an injury in Week 4. Prior to the injury, Monangai was in close to an even timeshare with DeAndre Swift after earning 31 percent to 54 percent of the team's offensive snaps through the first four weeks," SportsLine NFL prop expert Alex Selesnick said. "Monangai looked explosive and Chicago is not afraid to extremely run heavy which is likely to be the case against a Saints defense that ranks 27th in EPA allowed per rush." Trade here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions): 7+ receptions (56% on Polymarket)

Typically, Amon-Ra St. Brown is Jared Goff's first read against the blitz. The Bucs blitz at the second-highest rate behind Minnesota," SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein said. "Against the Vikings, he caught seven of eight targets. St. Brown has double-digit targets in four of his last six games, and he should see plenty of volume Sunday." Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive a $25 bonus here:

QB Cam Ward (Titans): 225+ passing yards ($0.60 per share on Kalshi)

"This is a big number for Cam Ward, but it's also a pristine spot to rack up yards. Ward has showcased some solid numbers over the last two games against far tougher defeness than Dallas (Cincinnati/Jacksonville) and it's likely that he gets Carnell Tate back in the fold this week," SportsLine NFL expert Sia Nejad said. "Add that to an offense that runs at a fast pace and is likely to find themselves chasing points down the stretch. Yes, Tony Pollard and Javonte Williams may also have success and slow this game down from a passing perspective, but there are too many things pointing in Ward's favor to ignore." Trade here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

WR George Pickens (Cowboys): 70+ receiving yards (52% on Polymarket)

"I'm backing George Pickens here going against what is the worst secondary in the league in the a titans," Selesnick said. "The Cowboys also have a terrible secondary and this game is likely to be a shootout which bodes especially well for Pickens here. The Titans will be completely overmatched and Dak here could easily support two 100 yard pass catchers." Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive a $25 bonus here:

RB James Cook (Bills): Longest rush 19+ yards (55% on NoVig)

"A great setup for James Cook at home against a Dolphins rush defense that has been rocked by recent injuries. The Dolphins have been solid against the run, but things are changing with recent injuries to Zach Sieler, Zeek Biggers and Jordan Phillips, all of whom play on the interior," Nejad said. "Look for the Bills to take full advantage behind their elite offensive line and look for a lot of space for Cook before contact, which should lead to at least one chunk run of 19 yards or more. Notable that Cook's rush attempt prop is in the 19-20 range so he should have plenty of chances to break one." Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

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