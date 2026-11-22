The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. The Cowboys (4-6) host the Titans (1-8), while the Lions (7-2) welcome the Buccaneers (3-6) and the Chiefs (7-2) face the visiting Cardinals (3-7). All three NFL Week 11 games kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 22. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Cowboys' and Lions' Yes contract prices at Kalshi imply win probabilities of 79% and 72%, respectively. The Chiefs' Yes price equates to a 92% implied probability of winning. Prices can change before kickoff.

Week 11 NFL picks, predictions at Kalshi

Cowboys-Titans: Cowboys to win ($0.79 Yes / $0.22 No)

Cowboys to win ($0.79 Yes / $0.22 No) Lions-Buccaneers: Lions to win ($0.72 Yes / $0.29 No)

Lions to win ($0.72 Yes / $0.29 No) Chiefs-Cardinals: Chiefs to win ($0.92 Yes / $0.09 No)

Cowboys-Titans predictions

Dallas scored 40 points against San Francisco and still lost by six. Dak Prescott threw for 343 yards and tied his career high with five touchdown passes. George Pickens returned from injury to catch 11 passes for 145 yards and three scores, while CeeDee Lamb added 72 receiving yards and a touchdown. The Cowboys' defense allowed three touchdowns of 66 yards or longer and gave up 584 total yards, a franchise record for a home game.

Tennessee has lost three consecutive games, the latest a 40-23 defeat against Jacksonville. Cam Ward completed 28 of 39 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns, adding a team-high 39 rushing yards. Tony Pollard caught a 32-yard touchdown pass, though the Titans allowed 459 yards of offense. Dallas has averaged 28.6 points per game this season. SportsLine's model calls for a 35-25 Cowboys victory. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Lions-Buccaneers predictions

Detroit returned from Germany with its fifth consecutive win, a 35-10 defeat of New England. Jahmyr Gibbs piled up 252 yards from scrimmage and scored twice. He already has 1,000 rushing yards this season. Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes against the Patriots, two to Amon-Ra St. Brown. The defense lost Aidan Hutchinson to a torn ACL, but rookie Derrick Moore recorded two sacks after Hutchinson exited.

Tampa Bay had its bye after a 27-24 loss to Chicago. Bucky Irving ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns against the Bears. Baker Mayfield has dealt with a lower-leg injury since that game, prompting Tampa Bay to promote Easton Stick from the practice squad. Rookie Jalon Daniels already has three starts this season. The Buccaneers have held eight consecutive opponents below 100 rushing yards. SportsLine favors Detroit 31-22 and gives Tampa Bay a 32% chance to win. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Chiefs-Cardinals predictions

Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes against Atlanta in a 35-13 win, the seventh game of his career with at least five touchdown passes. The Chiefs quarterback finished with 348 passing yards. Rookie running back Emmett Johnson produced 171 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in his first NFL start, filling in for the injured Kenneth Walker III. Wide receiver Josh Downs, acquired from Indianapolis at the trade deadline, caught four passes for 53 yards and a score in his Kansas City debut.

Arizona turned to rookie Carson Beck for his first NFL start against the Rams, losing 34-6. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 108 yards with two interceptions and took five sacks. The Cardinals have scored nine points combined in their last two games. Head coach Mike LaFleur's team managed just six first downs against Los Angeles. SportsLine's simulations favor the Chiefs 32-17. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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