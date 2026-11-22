The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a first deposit of at least $10. The Bears (7-2) host the Saints (3-6), and the Panthers (4-5) welcome the Ravens (4-6). Both NFL Week 11 games kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 22. The Chargers (1-8) host the Jets (2-8) at 4:05 p.m. ET. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Polymarket gives the Bears an 84% chance to win, compared with 16% for the Saints. The Panthers are at 58% against the Ravens' 42%, while the Chargers carry a 60% chance to win against the Jets' 40%. These figures come from Polymarket's global site, and pricing or availability on the regulated U.S. app may differ. Prices can change before kickoff. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bears vs. Saints prediction

Ben Johnson's team has won four straight since Caleb Williams returned from a hamstring injury. The Bears had Week 10 off following a 27-24 win over Tampa Bay, in which Williams threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted four times. Luther Burden III caught seven passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. Williams' 38-yard completion to Colston Loveland set up Cairo Santos' game-winning field goal. Jaylon Johnson also returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown.

New Orleans managed just 49 rushing yards in a 20-17 loss to Carolina. Tyler Shough completed 25 of 35 passes for 187 yards, and rookie Jordyn Tyson caught 11 passes for 80 yards. Alvin Kamara scored both Saints touchdowns, one as a runner and the other as a receiver. New Orleans is 1-5 on the road this season. SportsLine's model calls for a 31-21 Bears victory. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Panthers vs. Ravens prediction

Carolina broke a three-game losing streak on Ryan Fitzgerald's 54-yard field goal as time expired in New Orleans. Chuba Hubbard handled 27 carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns, adding 80 yards on five receptions. Bryce Young passed for 200 yards without an interception. The Panthers committed 17 penalties for 152 yards yet finished without a turnover and moved atop the NFC South.

Baltimore has lost five consecutive games, the latest a 23-20 defeat against the Chargers. Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) are on injured reserve. Jacoby Brissett completed 33 of 49 passes for 340 yards with one interception in his Ravens debut. Mark Andrews caught eight passes for 82 yards. Derrick Henry scored twice but rushed for just 10 yards on 10 attempts. SportsLine projects a 27-26 Panthers victory and gives Baltimore a 49% chance to win. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Chargers vs. Jets prediction

Los Angeles won its first game of the season Monday in Baltimore. Omarion Hampton rushed 22 times for 105 yards and a touchdown, while Justin Herbert added 51 rushing yards and opened the scoring on a 22-yard run. Herbert completed 12 of 18 passes for 129 yards. Tre Harris hauled in five passes for 86 yards with Ladd McConkey sidelined by a back injury. The Chargers finished with a season-high 160 rushing yards.

The Jets have gone two straight games without a touchdown, with kicker Jason Sanders accounting for all their points in a 31-12 loss to Buffalo. Geno Smith exited with an ankle injury, and rookie Cade Klubnik completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards in his NFL debut. Garrett Wilson caught seven passes for 106 yards. New York gave up 201 rushing yards against the Bills. SportsLine's projected score favors the Chargers 28-22. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

18+, in a state where Polymarket operates. Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.